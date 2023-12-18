Attorney General Yost's Statement on Fallen Preble County Deputy
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton who died in the line of duty today.
“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as hero.
My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”
Hamilton, 34, was killed in a car crash this morning while on duty. The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.
