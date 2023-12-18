Recycle Your Holiday Tree at Free TreeCycle Event Jan. 6

DNREC and the Delaware Center for Horticulture are encouraging families to recycle their holiday trees at the DHC TreeCycle event on Jan. 6, 2024. Photo/Delaware Center for Horticulture

DNREC, Delaware Center for Horticulture Team Up to Keep Trees Working for our Environment

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in partnership with the Delaware Center for Horticulture (DCH) are encouraging families to recycle their live holiday trees by hosting TreeCycle, a free-of-charge, family-friendly tree recycling event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at the DCH parking lot, 1810 North Dupont Street, Wilmington, Del. The rain date will be Sunday, Jan. 7.

To keep your holiday trees working for the environment, the Davey Tree Expert Company will be onsite to chip them using its commercial chipper/grinder to produce wood chips that will be used in DCH gardens, the Shearman Street community garden and other public landscapes throughout the city of Wilmington.

For equipment and operator safety, all ornaments, tinsel and other decorations, fake snow, light strings and stands must be removed before chipping. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Additional support for this event is provided by Republic Services. More information about the TreeCycle event can be found at thedch.org. Donations will be accepted to benefit DCH’s community forestry efforts.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

About Delaware Center for Horticulture

Since 1977, the Delaware Center for Horticulture has inspired individuals and communities through the power of plants. Its work includes creating and maintaining the first Urban Farm in the city of Wilmington, establishing the Branches to Chances Return to Work Program, beautifying public landscapes, planting and advising on the urban placement of trees, and hosting educational programs and community events. For more information, visit www.thedch.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

DNREC: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

DCH: Caitlyn Ridgley, cridgley@thedch.org

###