Prime Minister meets Japanese royal family members in Tokyo

VIETNAM, December 18 -

TOKYO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on Monday within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.

In a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, PM Chính them for their good sentiments towards the Vietnamese people as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past years.

He stressed that the bilateral relationship has been developing fruitfully and comprehensively, and suggested the Emperor and the Empress further support the ASEAN-Japan and Việt Nam-Japan relations, for development in each country, and for peace and prosperity in the region.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, for their part, expressed their delight to welcome Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and thanked the Vietnamese State and people for their warm welcome to Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko during their visit to Việt Nam in September.

They held that that the cohesion and exchanges in the past, and cultural similarities are among the factors that will contribute to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead, and expressed their belief that cultural and people-to-people exchanges will be stepped up to raise mutual understanding.

PM Chinh used the occasion to invite the Emperor and the Empress to soon visit Việt Nam again.

Later the same day, the PM and his encourage left Tokyo for Hà Nội, concluding their working trip. — VNS

