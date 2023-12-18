Discover Las Vegas' Best Kept Secrets: Fabulous New Construction Home Deals and Realty One Group’s Kurt Grosse

Summerlin South, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summerlin South, Nevada -

Dive into January's prime opportunities for real estate offerings in Las Vegas. Secure a energy-efficient home with top Realtor Kurt Grosse and unlock exclusive benefits, including a complimentary building standards home inspection. The dream home awaits.

January is the time to buy or order a new construction home in Las Vegas. Builders offer "quick move-in" homes, paired with enticing financial incentives. Depending on the desired time frame, buyers have the opportunity to build their new construction home from the ground up. Order the exterior style, preferred lot, and design options today.

In Las Vegas, new home builders cover the costs of potential homeowners to have Realtor representation without changing the home's price. Kurt Grosse of Realty One Group, with 26 years as a Las Vegas Realtor and background as a Nevada Building Engineer (PE, CE), stands out as a top choice for representing buyers wanting both new and resale homes.

Grosse not only represents potential homeowners but also safeguards their investments. Among his notable services, he offers weekly construction monitoring during the building phase. Should he spot any issues, he communicates with the superintendent on the client's behalf.

New construction homes in Las Vegas come with cutting-edge, energy-saving materials, and are equipped with advanced smart home features. For those unfamiliar with these modern components, having Grosse in their corner ensures their interests are protected.

While new homes present a pristine façade, they aren't without their flaws. Mentioning this press release, Grosse will provide clients with a complimentary "New Construction Home Inspection" upon closing (valued up to $800).

Las Vegas boasts 15 national new home builders. Grosse commits to guiding clients through the dynamic landscapes of Las Vegas and Henderson real estate, protecting their interests. With a staggering 160 new home developments and a selection of over 700 floor plans, there is a perfect home available for every individual.

For a comprehensive understanding, Kurt Grosse's website provides over 250 pages of insightful content and more than 1000 preset home searches. For those embarking on their dream home journey, they can schedule a free housing consultation by calling 1-702-750-7599.

###

For more information about Realty One Group Las Vegas, contact the company here:



Realty One Group Las Vegas

Kurt Grosse

Kurt@HomesForSale.Vegas

10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV, 89135

Kurt Grosse