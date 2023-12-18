EarlyBirds Accelerates 'Speed to Capability' in AUKUS Partnership, Enhancing Defense Innovation

Forde, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, recognized as a leader in technological innovation, is actively enhancing the 'Speed to Capability' within the AUKUS partnership, a significant collaboration between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This alliance symbolizes a major leap in defense collaboration, and EarlyBirds, with its groundbreaking platform connecting innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts, is at the forefront of driving rapid technological integration in the defense sectors of these nations.

With the passage of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by the US Congress, including the transfer of Virginia class submarines to Australia, a new era of defense cooperation has been initiated. This development underscores the urgent need for rapid technological advancement, an area where EarlyBirds has demonstrated exceptional capability. The platform's role in accelerating technology adoption and fostering innovation is crucial for enhancing the defense strategies of the AUKUS nations.

Kris Poria, Co-founder and CEO of EarlyBirds, discusses the platform's critical role, "The AUKUS agreement is a groundbreaking development in defense collaboration, emphasizing the need for rapid technological advancement. EarlyBirds has a proven track record of accelerating 'Speed to Capability' for numerous Fortune 500 customers. We are enthusiastic about extending this expertise to the AUKUS partnership, ensuring these nations' defense sectors are equipped with swift and cutting-edge technological solutions."

Jeff Penrose, Co-founder and COO of EarlyBirds, underlines the importance of rapid innovation in defense, "Our platform is uniquely designed to cater to the urgent needs of modern defense challenges. Recognizing the importance of 'Speed to Capability' in maintaining a strategic edge, we are committed to driving innovations that meet this critical need in the AUKUS partnership."

The name 'EarlyBirds' is inspired by the concept of 'Innovators' and 'Early Adopters' as identified in Technology Diffusion theory. These groups, comprising about 2% 'Innovators' and approximately 12-13% 'Early Adopters' of society, are key change agents driving the adoption of new technologies and ideas. EarlyBirds embodies this spirit, acting as a catalyst for these change agents, enabling the introduction of transformative innovations into various industries, including defense.

In the AUKUS partnership, EarlyBirds plays a critical role. The platform engages technology innovators with defense projects under AUKUS, fostering collaboration and significantly accelerating technology adoption. The transfer of defense assets, such as Virginia class submarines, necessitates immediate and innovative solutions. EarlyBirds excels in identifying and proposing technologies to enhance these capabilities efficiently and effectively.

The authorization for Australian contractors to train in US shipyards heralds a new era in defense industrial collaboration. With its comprehensive network and innovative solutions, EarlyBirds is set to play a pivotal role in upskilling and advancing Australia's defense industrial base, ensuring the rapid development of capabilities with state-of-the-art technology and skills.

In Research and Development (R&D), EarlyBirds offers vital support, leveraging its extensive network of experts and innovators to keep AUKUS countries at the forefront of defense technology. The platform ensures that the alliance consistently leads in defense readiness by scouting the best technologies and innovations from AUKUS countries.

The broader goal of AUKUS – ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through advanced defense capabilities – aligns with EarlyBirds' mission of rapid innovation. The platform's innovative solutions significantly contribute to this objective, reinforcing the strategic importance of the AUKUS partnership in maintaining regional security.

EarlyBirds' commitment to innovation and excellence has been recognized through various prestigious awards. The platform was named among the '10 Australian SaaS Companies to Watch in 2021' by The Australian Business Journal, and as one of the '50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021' by The Silicon Review. Additionally, EarlyBirds was awarded the 'Most Innovative B2B Consulting & Collaboration Platform - 2021' at the Corporate Excellence Awards, the 'Most Innovative B2B Startups Innovation Platform - 2022' at the Global Excellence Awards, and recently, the 'Global Open Innovation Platform of the Year 2023'. These accolades reflect EarlyBirds' commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and business success on a global scale.

EarlyBirds invites innovators, defense experts, and industry leaders to explore the opportunities presented by the AUKUS partnership and contribute to a collaborative effort set to redefine defense innovation and collaboration. For more information about EarlyBirds, visit https://earlybirds.io.

