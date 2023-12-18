City announces winter holiday closures and service alterations

During the upcoming holiday season, City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Additional service alterations are noted below:

Solid Waste: During the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks, residential trash and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day for ALL residential customers. Customers who typically have collection on Monday will move to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc.

Additionally, the following applies to solid waste collection during the holiday weeks:

No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week

No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week

No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

No cart swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week.

For additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 785-832-3032.

Parking: Parking at meters, lots and garages in Downtown Lawrence will be free on Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25, Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. Additionally, the City is offering all mobile payment users two hours of free parking in Downtown Lawrence from Dec. 16–23. Enter the code “ParkLawrence23” at the confirmation/checkout page of the parking app to receive the discount. More information on parking is available on our website: lawrenceks.org/parking.

Transit: There will be no public transit service on Monday, Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan. 1. For more details on schedules for specific bus routes, please visit the service calendar at: lawrencetransit.org/service-calendar.

As a reminder, Central Station opens and new bus routes go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 2. More information about this change is available at lawrencetransit.org.

Parks and Recreation: The Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office in South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., and cemeteries office in Memorial Park, 1517 E 15th St., will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

The following hours apply to the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., (785) 832-7920; East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., (785) 832-7950; and Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St., (785) 832-7940.

Friday, Dec. 22 – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Friday, Dec. 29 – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, (785) 330-7355

Friday, Dec. 22 – 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Friday, Dec. 29 – 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., (785) 832-7980

Saturday, Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Saturday, Dec. 30 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – Closed

Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, (785) 832-7946 (SWIM)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1 – 5 p.m.

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 26

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Warm Water Workout – 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1-5 p.m.

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Warm Water Workout – 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1-5 p.m.

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Zero Depth and Children’s Area with Slide – 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Lap Swimming – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lap Swimming – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Zero Depth and Children’s Area – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. -7:30 p.m.

Warm Water Workout – 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area – 1–5 p.m.

Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center, 1250 E. 902 Road, (785) 748-0600, All days of operation are weather permitting.