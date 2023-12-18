Interactive effects of multiple antibiotic residues and ocean acidification on physiology and metabolome of the bay scallops Argopecten irradians irradians

Highlights

Exposure to AM predominantly disrupted the purine metabolism pathway of A. irradians.

Exposure to OA affected the energy metabolism and ammonia metabolism of A. irradians.

The antagonistic effects of AM and OA exposure led to neurological disorders in A. irradians.

Abstract

Coastal areas are confronted with compounding threats arising from both climatic and non-climatic stressors. Antibiotic pollution and ocean acidification are two prevalently concurrent environmental stressors. Yet their interactive effects on marine biota have not been investigated adequately and the compound hazard remain obscure. In this study, bay scallops Argopecten irradians irradians were exposed to multiple antibiotics (sulfamethoxazole, tetracycline, oxytetracycline, norfloxacin, and erythromycin, each at a concentration of 1 μg/L) combined with/without acidic seawater (pH 7.6) for 35 days. The single and interactive effects of the two stressors on A. irradians irradians were determined from multidimensional bio-responses, including energetic physiological traits as well as the molecular underpinning (metabolome and expressions of key genes). Results showed that multiple antibiotics predominantly enhanced the process of DNA repair and replication via disturbing the purine metabolism pathway. This alternation is perhaps to cope with the DNA damage induced by oxidative stress. Ocean acidification mainly disrupted energy metabolism and ammonia metabolism of the scallops, as evidenced by the increased ammonia excretion rate, the decreased O:N ratio, and perturbations in amino acid metabolism pathways. Moreover, the antagonistic effects of multiple antibiotics and ocean acidification caused alternations in the relative abundance of neurotransmitter and gene expression of neurotransmitter receptors, which may lead to neurological disorders in scallops. Overall, the revealed alternations in physiological traits, metabolites and gene expressions provide insightful information for the health status of bivalves in a natural environmental condition under the climate change scenarios.

Zhang T., Wang X., Zhang Q., Yang D., Zhang X., Liu H., Wang Q., Dong Z. & Zhao J., 2024. Interactive effects of multiple antibiotic residues and ocean acidification on physiology and metabolome of the bay scallops Argopecten irradians irradians. Science of the Total Environment 912: 168941. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.168941. Article.

