Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Analysis 2024-2028: Market Size, Growth Rate, Leading Regions And Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s anti-inflammatory therapeutics global market report 2024, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market has experienced consistent growth, evolving from $109.88 billion in 2023 to $114.71 billion in 2024 at a commendable CAGR of 4.4%. This growth in the historic period is credited to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, heightened awareness, and supportive government initiatives.



Steady Growth on the Horizon

Anticipating the future, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is poised for continued expansion, projecting a growth to $135.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The forecasted growth is attributed to the advent of innovative therapies, a surge in healthcare expenditure, a heightened focus on rare diseases, and the proliferation of biologics and biosimilars. Significant trends in this period include breakthroughs in immunotherapy, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery, and an expanded scope of indications.

Addressing the Rising Tide of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

A notable catalyst for future growth is the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With IBD affecting the gastrointestinal tract chronically, anti-inflammatory therapeutics are becoming pivotal in managing conditions like Crohn's disease. Incidents reported by Oxford University Press highlight a growing concern, citing an IBD incidence of 10.9 per 100,000 person-years and a prevalence of 721 per 100,000 people. This underlines the indispensable role anti-inflammatory therapeutics play in treating such chronic illnesses.

Innovations Driving Market Dynamics

Major players in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market are steering the industry's growth through innovation. For instance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi recently launched Kevzara (sarilumab), the first and only anti-inflammatory biologic recommended for adult patients with polymyalgia rheumatic (PMR). This breakthrough addresses inflammatory rheumatic conditions, catering to patients who don't respond adequately to corticosteroids or cannot endure corticosteroid tapering.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America holds the lion's share in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. Looking ahead, Europe is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, as covered in this report, is segmented based on drug class, indication, and distribution channel, offering comprehensive insights into the diverse facets of this burgeoning industry.

In conclusion, the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Report provides a robust foundation for businesses aiming to capitalize on the growth trajectory of this dynamic sector. Stakeholders can leverage the insights garnered from the report to make informed decisions, navigate market trends, and position themselves strategically in a landscape defined by innovation and expanding possibilities. As the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market continues to evolve, staying informed is the key to unlocking new opportunities and ensuring sustained growth in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics space.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size, anti-inflammatory therapeutics market segments, anti-inflammatory therapeutics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

