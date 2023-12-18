Kwik Trip continues to expand operations in Wisconsin

Company can earn up to $41 million in tax credits for job creation, investment

MADISON, WI. DEC. 18, 2023—Kwik Trip will invest more than $151 million to expand its operations at multiple locations throughout Wisconsin, creating more than 500 jobs by 2027 and qualifying the La Crosse-based retailer to earn an additional $15 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax incentives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Kwik Trip is one of Wisconsin’s most instantly recognizable success stories,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated.”

The newly proposed capital investment would encompass further expansion of its dairy, commissary, and bakery facilities in La Crosse, the purchase and renovation of a commercial office building in Onalaska, and the construction of a new satellite distribution center.

This is the third time the state has invested in Kwik Trip’s growth in Wisconsin, raising the company’s eligibility for tax credits to a total of $41 million. Since the state and Kwik Trip entered into the Enterprise Zone agreement in 2017, the company has invested more than $325 million into its Wisconsin support center operations, created nearly 1,800 new eligible full-time jobs, and grown and fostered mutually beneficial relationships with numerous Wisconsin supply chain partners. As a result of the growth at its La Crosse support center and the construction and acquisition of 168 new retail locations, Kwik Trip’s total eligible Wisconsin employee count has increased from 4,342 in 2017 to 12,442 in 2023, a total increase of 8,100 workers.

Kwik Trip, which operates 506 stores in Wisconsin and is known for creating its own line of food products, was first awarded up to $21 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits in 2017. The company’s rapid growth led to an amendment raising that eligibility by $5 million, primarily to expand its production facilities in La Crosse. At that time, the company anticipated hiring at least 662 new workers and investing at least $378 million in the project.

So far, the company has spent more than $325 million in capital investment and created 1,793 new jobs eligible to earn tax credits at their non-retail locations—well above what was anticipated at this point in the project. Because Kwik Trip is exceeding the goals of its Enterprise Zone, the WEDC board voted last month to amend Kwik Trip’s contract to make it eligible for the additional $15 million in tax credits. The actual amount of credits to be awarded will depend on the number of jobs created and amount of capital invested.

Scott Zietlow, the CEO and President of Kwik Trip, expressed enthusiasm regarding the collaboration with the WEDC, stating, “Growth is good, not only for Kwik Trip, but most importantly for our coworkers and the communities we serve. As a Top Workplace, we are able to provide strong, vibrant jobs throughout Wisconsin. We appreciate the support from the WEDC to make this happen.”

Kwik Trip is a family owned company that serves customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and South Dakota with 865 convenient, clean retail convenience stores. Kwik Trip also distributes more than 80% of the products featured in the stores, supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy, and distribution center located in La Crosse. Earlier this year, Kwik Trip was recognized by USA Today as the best gas station in the country for the fourth consecutive year. The company is also consistently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Visit www.kwiktrip.com to learn more.