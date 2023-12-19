Submit Release
SPIBELT SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 BEST FITNESS AWARDS WINNER

AUSTIN, TX, US, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPIBELT announced today that the SPIbelt was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Fitness Awards. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/fitness-awards-2024.

SPIbelt is a revolutionary fitness accessory that seamlessly combines functionality with style. Crafted with precision and innovation, this sleek and expandable belt effortlessly accommodates all essentials, such as smartphones, keys, IDs, and cards during activity. With its discreet yet spacious pocket, SPIbelt ensures convenience and security without compromising style, making it an indispensable companion for every fitness enthusiast.

"We are elated to be recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Fitness Awards, a testament to the dedication we put into crafting exceptional running belts that enhance our customers' active lifestyles. At SPIbelt, we are passionate about making a positive impact on people's daily routines, whether it's ensuring security on the go or keeping essential medical devices within easy reach. Witnessing the diverse ways SPIbelt contributes to improving lives is truly gratifying. We are honored to have initiated a journey that brings individuals closer to achieving their fitness and personal milestones," Overton says.

SPIbelt (aka the Small Personal Items belt) is a sleek running belt intentionally designed to keep your personal items safe and secure. It is the only one of its kind that is bounce-free, chafe-free, and expandable. Created by runner, entrepreneur and former MTV dancer, Kim Overton, the first SPIbelt was made after she sought out a better way to hold her keys while jogging. Today, SPIbelt is available in more than 15 styles, in over 40 countries and widely praised by industry experts.

To purchase a SPIbelt, visit their website or find a retailer near you.

For more SPIbelt products visit spibelt.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SPIbelt and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

Pam Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here

