Glambase Launches Revolutionary AI Influencer Creation Platform - Offers Exclusive 30% Discount for Early Adopters

MIAMI, FLORIDA , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glambase , a trailblazing digital platform, has officially launched, offering users an unprecedented opportunity to create and monetize their own virtual influencers using advanced AI technology. To celebrate this milestone, Glambase is thrilled to announce a special 30% discount for the first 150 users who sign up, using the promo code "GLAMBASE30".

Co-Founded by tech visionary Ivan Starinin, Glambase is set to disrupt the digital influencer market. The platform empowers users to craft unique AI-driven personas that can interact, engage audiences, and generate exclusive content across various social media platforms.

"Glambase is more than just a platform; it's a revolution in the digital content creation space," said Ivan Starinin, Founder of Glambase. "We are excited to offer a tool that democratizes the influencer economy, allowing anyone, regardless of their technical expertise or background, to create a virtual influencer and tap into new revenue streams."

The platform’s easy-to-use interface ensures a seamless experience, from character creation to content management, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced content creators. With Glambase, users have the potential to reach new audiences and explore innovative ways of online interaction and monetization.

As an introductory offer, Glambase is providing a 30% discount to the first 150 users who sign up using the promo code “GLAMBASE30”. This limited-time offer is a chance for early adopters to experience the platform’s full range of features at a reduced cost.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the burgeoning digital economy," added Starinin. "This launch offer is our way of welcoming new users to the Glambase family and helping them kickstart their journey as AI influencers."

For more information about Glambase and to take advantage of the launch offer, visit [ https://glambase.app ].

About Glambase: Glambase is a cutting-edge platform designed for the creation and monetization of AI-driven virtual influencers. It offers a range of tools and features that enable users to create realistic and engaging digital personas. Glambase is committed to providing innovative solutions that open up new possibilities in the digital influencer space.



Mike Ermolaev Ermolaev Outreach consultant Glambase Glambase Ivan at glambase.app Mike at outsetpr.io