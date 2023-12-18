Retrieve Medical. Inc. Announces Signed Letter of Intent with Louisiana Health System Hospitals

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Retrieve Medical, Inc. (“Retrieve”), has signed a Letter of Intent with two Louisiana hospitals. Retrieve plans to immediately begin the implementation phase of their patented software solution, Retrieve Dx™.

Retrieve is proud to announce an agreement with a Louisiana Health System. As Retrieve continues to grow, they are adding another community health system to their list of clients. This new installation will introduce Retrieve’s physician documentation tool at a health system with over 150 beds and over 44,000 annual Emergency Department visits.

The driver for hospital reimbursement in America is Case Mix Index (CMI). One of the most effective ways to impact the CMI is to improve the documentation of comorbidities on those patients being admitted into the hospital. Retrieve’s primary use is to bring pertinent comorbidities to the attention of the treating clinician for validation and inclusion into the medical record with their appropriate documentation. At the new installation, Retrieve will become a part of each clinician’s toolbelt by making comorbidity identification easy and intuitive. Retrieve will deliver more precise diagnoses that will take the clinician less time to create complete patient documentation. As a result, we expect to see CMI improve (therefore, reimbursement), quality scores to go up, query rates to plummet and time to document the records to drop.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into another community health system,” says Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Retrieve’s Chairman and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “This partnership will strengthen our position as the leading physician documentation software for short term acute care hospitals. Today’s announcement continues to reinforce that 2024 will be a strong commercial year for our company.”

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is improving the delivery of healthcare with its proprietary software platform that empowers physicians to accurately diagnose patients. Retrieve’s patented and proprietary natural language processor enhances physicians’ ability to quickly understand the complex clinical history of patients and diagnose chronic conditions by analyzing physician notes, lab results, radiology reports and EKG interpretations. Once identified by Retrieve’s Dx™ software and reviewed by the physician, the diagnoses are inserted into the medical record, along with supportive documentation and billing information. Retrieve’s novel software increases the efficiency of physicians, improves patient outcomes and creates additional revenue for healthcare providers. Retrieve’s software is integrated with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the largest electronic medical record providers in the world. For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email info@retrievemedical.com.

Contact info:

Thomas Swon, Vice President

Retrieve Medical, Inc.

908-800-2880

tswon@retrievemedical.com



