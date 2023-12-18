Green Home Systems Stands in Support of Environmental Groups Challenging New Solar Rules in California

GHS Stands in Support of Environmental Groups Challenging New Solar Rules in California

We applaud the efforts of the environmental groups in holding the CPUC accountable for its decisions. We firmly believe that the solar industry should be a driving force for positive change in CA” — Barry Durand, GHS Commercial Manager

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems (GHS), a leading solar company headquartered in California, stands in solidarity with the San Diego-based Protect Our Communities Foundation, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the Environmental Working Group as they present a legal challenge to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) regarding the state's new rooftop solar rules. The challenge, set to be heard by the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco, asserts that the CPUC's rule changes are in violation of the state's public utility code.

GHS, as a company committed to promoting sustainable energy solutions, energy efficient roofing services and environmental justice, believes that these concerns raised by the environmental groups are crucial for the future of solar energy adoption in California. The company emphasizes the importance of aligning solar policies and regulations with the state's environmental goals and values.

GHS Commercial Manager, Barry Durand, expressed his support for the legal challenge, saying, "We applaud the efforts of these environmental groups in holding the CPUC accountable for its decisions. At GHS, we firmly believe that the solar industry can and should be a driving force for positive change in California, benefiting all communities and our planet. We stand together with those who seek to ensure that solar energy is deployed in an equitable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible manner."

As the court prepares to hear this challenge, Green Home Systems looks forward to the resolution of these important issues, aiming for a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable energy future for all Californians.

ABOUT GREEN HOME SYSTEMS

Green Home Systems is one of the nation’s top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer and Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it’s the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.