'Bamboo diplomacy' carves out nation’s achievements: Foreign minister

VIETNAM, December 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Việt Nam's foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 32nd diplomatic conference which is set to officially open on Tuesday, Minister Sơn highlighted that since the previous conference in 2021, the diplomatic sector has consolidated an open foreign policy which creates favourable conditions to develop and protect the country in the new situation.

Việt Nam's foreign affairs and international integration have witnessed qualitative developments, he said, attributing them to the success of the visits and phone talks by Party and State leaders, including 45 visits by key officials to neighbouring countries and those with strategic partnerships with Việt Nam, and nearly 50 visits to Việt Nam by leaders of foreign nations. The foreign minister highlighted the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the trips to Việt Nam by US President Joe Biden and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.

The relations with important partners have been elevated to a new high, with political trust firmly consolidated and cooperation expanded in a practical and effective fashion, Sơn stressed.

He went on to say that the diplomatic sector has promoted its pioneering role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and in protecting the nation, elaborating that Việt Nam has well maintained its relations with partners on the basis of its persistency to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and flexibility in strategies and behaviours.

Besides, Việt Nam has proactively promoted dialogues and attained important achievements in border demarcation and settlement of an array of border and territorial issues based on international laws, helping safeguard the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The diplomatic sector has also made contributions to socio-economic development in the past two years, he said, adding free trade agreements and new development trends have been capitalised on to bolster trade activities and attract investment so as to stabilise the macro-economy and promote economic growth, making Việt Nam a silver lining in the world’s economy.

Việt Nam's position and prestige in the international arena have been improved, as it was elected to many important positions, especially in ASEAN and the UN, such as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, vice chair of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, and member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-25 tenure. The country has also made positive contributions on many global issues such as climate change response, emissions reduction, sending officials and soldiers to UN peacekeeping operations, and humanitarian support to countries hard-hit by natural disasters and conflicts.

Never before have Việt Nam's international stature, prestige, and image as an independent and resilient country with dynamic development, a trustworthy partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, been standing out globally as they are now, he said.

Minister Sơn described the above-mentioned achievements as a vivid illustration for the Party and State’s sound foreign policy, which has been developed from President Hồ Chí Minh’s Thought, and imbued with national patriotism, culture, diplomatic tradition, and the quintessence of human culture.

He said that the upcoming 32nd diplomatic conference will review and evaluate the results of the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and propose key missions, tasks and measures that need to be rolled out from now to the end of the 13th term and the following years.

It will look at a number of major foreign affairs issues, contributing to reviewing 40 years of carrying out the đổi mới (Renewal) process, as well as solutions to build a strong, professional, comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector. — VNS