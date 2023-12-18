La Trobe extends partnership with Melbourne Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels have announced a five-year partnership extension with La Trobe University, solidifying a 12-year commitment as the club's Official Higher Education Partner.

Building upon the existing partnership, this renewed commitment affirms La Trobe University’s and the Rebels’ commitment to education. The La Trobe brand will feature on the back of the jersey for the Rebels’ Super Rugby Men’s, Super Rugby Women’s and Rebels’ pathways teams.

Professor John Dewar AO, Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, said he was thrilled that the University’s valued partnership with the Melbourne Rebels was being extended, highlighting the practical industry exposure that supplements students’ theoretical learning. “The internship opportunities provided by the Rebels augment learning and teaching activities for La Trobe students, empowering them to hone their skills and gain indispensable industry exposure. This experience is paving the way for them to go on to successful careers in the sports industry.”

The Melbourne Rebels internship program - meticulously designed to span various disciplines such as sports management, sport and exercise science, sports coaching, sports analysis, journalism and nutrition - will operate under the expert guidance of both La Trobe and Rebels staff. CEO of the Melbourne Rebels, Baden Stephenson, emphasised the significance of the partnership with La Trobe University. “I am particularly proud of the exposure and opportunities La Trobe University students receive during their time at the Rebels. We're thrilled to witness multiple students transitioning into full-time roles with the Rebels.”

He highlighted the shared benefits of engaging students with staff in the Rebels' commercial and on-field departments, offering unique practical experiences that contribute to their professional growth.

Professor Russell Hoye, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Innovation, Dean of the School of Allied Health, Human Services and Sport, and Director of La Trobe Sport, described the partnership as a milestone for the University, asserting La Trobe's pride in being the premier choice for Rugby Union in Victoria. “The exclusive opportunities available to La Trobe students, including industry placements, access to AAMI Park, and involvement in pioneering research in rugby high performance are invaluable,” he said.

“We know that students who participate in the internship programs at the Rebels gain career-ready experience, make significant industry connections and gain insight into the types of opportunities available after they graduate.”

This extended partnership reaffirms the commitment of both Melbourne Rebels and La Trobe University to promote academic excellence and practical industry exposure, laying the groundwork for a promising future in sports education and performance.

