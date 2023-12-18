Major investment furthers First Nations’ support

The University has pledged more than $1 million in proposed cash commitments to establish and position the partnership for success over a three-year period.

La Trobe’s investment includes five new additions among a total of seven commitments.

These include scholarships for all Indigenous students studying at the Shepparton campus; a fully funded role to deliver student engagement, support, and recruitment; a guaranteed revenue share for Munarra for three years; and Munarra chosen as the preferred partner for cultural awareness training for La Trobe staff.

Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the two institutions are deeply connected to their communities and share common values of building and contributing to a new and fairer future for all.

“The commitments set above reflect the confidence we have in Munarra, its vision and our partnership,” Professor Dewar said.

“La Trobe is genuinely committed to investing in tangible partnership initiatives that will help us both achieve our collective ambitions.”

La Trobe University and Munarra Limited will formalise these proposed commitments into written agreements in accordance with the memorandum of understanding, which was signed on 3 November.

Uncle Paul Briggs OAM, Executive Director of The Kaiela Institute, said Munarra welcomes La Trobe’s funding pledge.

“These commitments will enable our partnership to thrive and will deliver tangible benefits to the communities we serve,” Uncle Paul said.

“We are looking forward to working with La Trobe University to progress our partnership in 2024 and beyond.”

Associate Professor Michael Donovan, La Trobe University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), said this is the culmination of many months’ discussions and work undertaken by both organisations.

“This is an important development for the whole community, and it will be exciting to see the benefits of this partnership for years to come,” Dr Donovan said.

