BEIJING, CHINA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of China's "dual carbon" goals, numerous Chinese enterprises, driven by policy mandates or proactive low-carbon transitions, have innovated and upgraded in production, operations, and across their supply chains.

At the recently concluded COP28 conference, the non-profit organization C Team and the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment (CEEC) jointly released the "2023 Business Climate Action Cases." This collection compiles cases from Chinese enterprises across six fields, including sustainable consumption, green manufacturing, green finance, energy transition, green transportation and more.

2023 Business Climate Action Cases Highlighted at COP28 ©️C Team

Peidan Yang, Executive Director of C Team, noted that the collection showcases transformative experiences of Chinese enterprises at the forefront of climate action in their respective sectors. The compilation includes solutions and measures deeply addressing industry pain points, offering replicable paths for industry-wide transformation.

A highlighted case in the collection is from Goldwind Technology, which in collaboration with partners, has built the world's first entirety electricity-powered smart terminal at the Beijiang Port Area of Tianjin Port. Goldwind Technology, after in-depth research into the port's energy needs and load characteristics, demonstrated the feasibility and adaptability of applying renewable energy, intelligent microgrids, and novel energy-saving technologies in a port setting. The result is an integrated "source-grid-load-storage" smart energy solution for ports, achieving a global first in using 100% electrical energy, with all electrical energy being green and self-sufficient. Goldwind Technology is also an associate pathway partner of COP28.

Ctrip Group, a leading Chinese travel service provider that officially joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) this summer, drove 13 million people to choose low-carbon travel through its "Sustainable Travel LESS Program" launched last year. The group also introduced the "Low-Carbon Hotel Standard," setting industry low-carbon benchmarks based on hotels' gas and electricity bills and low-carbon measures, with hundreds of partners now meeting these standards.

The "2023 Business Climate Action Cases" features 26 cases, up from 95 over the past five years. As an NGO at the forefront of integrating carbon reduction into corporate strategies, C Team's contribution is crucial in the global fight against climate change.

The Business Climate Action Case Collection project, continuously funded by the Vanke Foundation, is C Team's annual compilation of pioneering corporate experiences in addressing climate change and green low-carbon transformation, officially released at the United Nations Climate Change Conference each year.

In tandem with this release, the "Net Zero Drive" initiative was introduced. This drive aims to support enterprises in achieving "Dual Carbon" goals, particularly focusing on enhancing talent capabilities in key industries. Its "China Dual Carbon Talents Program" component aims to optimize supply chain training efficiency and personnel capability, contributing to the broader objective of improving ESG performance and advancing the dual-carbon goals.