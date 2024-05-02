Award-Winning Crypto Program Expands to the US: Discover How To Safely Invest In Crypto Today With #1 Rated Provider
Crypto Consulting Institute, the highest rated crypto education company in Australia, is finally bringing proven strategies and decades of experience to USA!
We are super excited to bring our proven crypto education programs and unparalleled expertise to the US market”AMERICA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Consulting Institute (CCI), the number 1 rated provider of comprehensive crypto education in Australia and New Zealand, is thrilled to finally announce its expansion into the United States. With a proven track record of success and a mission to empower investors through unparalleled expertise, CCI is poised to revolutionize the US crypto education landscape.
Since its inception in early 2017, CCI has established itself as the trusted resource for aspiring and experienced crypto investors alike. CCI's unique 5 Pillar Investment Process, meticulously crafted by one of the most experienced crypto analyst teams on the planet with a combined 62+ years of experience, has guided thousands of clients on their journey to financial success.
Proven Track Record:
- #1 Rated Crypto Education on Trustpilot: CCI has earned a stellar reputation for delivering REAL results and exceptional customer support.
- $55 Million in recorded Profits Generated for Clients to Date: CCI's expertly-developed strategies have helped clients achieve life-changing results in the highest performing asset class in history (based on data).
- Award-Nominated Program: CCI's investment program has been recognized by the governing body in Australia, Blockchain Australia, with nominations for 3 prestigious awards, including best crypto education program in 2023.
- 62+ Years Of Combined Crypto Experience: Helping investors avoid costly mistakes and fast track results with the support of one of the most experienced teams on the planet.
- Sophisticated Investor Community: Protected private investor community full of certified program graduates with an in-depth education and common goal of achieving results.
Empowering American Investors with Award Winning Knowledge:
With the US crypto market experiencing exponential interest on the back of the largest global asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity entering the crypto scene, CCI is committed to providing Americans with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate this complex and ever-evolving landscape. CCI's expansion will offer a comprehensive suite of resources, including:
- In-depth educational programs: Designed to cater to various levels of experience, CCI's programs cover everything from blockchain fundamentals to advanced trading and investment strategies, providing a holistic understanding of the crypto ecosystem.
- Personalized coaching and mentorship: CCI's team of seasoned coaches and mentors, equipped with decades of collective experience, offer guidance and support to help investors achieve their specific goals.
- Exclusive trading signals and investing insights: CCI's expert technical and fundamental analysts, leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience, provide members with timely and accurate trading signals and investment data, enabling informed decision-making.
- A Premium Weekly Release Crypto Newsletter: That includes a Top 10 Crypto Model Portfolio, with multiple buy and sell levels, as well as constructed portfolio makeups across different risk levels and much more!
"We are super excited to bring our proven crypto education programs and unparalleled expertise to the US market," said Joe Shew, Founder and CEO of Crypto Consulting Institute. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in the hyper-growth crypto revolution, and we are committed to empowering American investors with the knowledge, confidence, and strategies they need to thrive."
Join the Crypto Revolution with Confidence:
To learn more about Crypto Consulting Institute and its expansion into the US, please visit https://cryptoconsultinginstitute.com/
About Joe Shew and Crypto Consulting Institute:
Joe started his investing career at the age of 12, where he bought his first stock on the London Stock Exchange! His crypto investing journey began in 2014 and after achieving great success, it enabled him to quit his financial consulting Division Manager role at Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI), where he was a Top 10 Global performer to follow his passion in crypto, where he went all in.
Joe is a prominent crypto figure, speaking at global crypto events such as Blockchain Week in the Philippines, Australia and UK and at Barclays Bank, London, alongside some of the biggest names in the space. Joe has been featured on many documentaries such as The Bitcoin Field Guide and had several mainstream TV appearances on Channel Nine, Ten and Dollars with Sense TV and also had a number of featured articles on NASDAQ and other major publications. Joe also consulted to TradeSmith, a company under the Stansberry umbrella, where he helped traditional stock market investors transition into the crypto space safely and profitably.
In 2017 Joe created CCI, which has grown into the highest rated provider of comprehensive crypto education and investment strategies in Australia and New Zealand. Over the last 7 years, CCI has empowered over 2,000 clients, creating a recorded $55 Million in client profits through its proven 5 Pillar Investment Process, meticulously developed by one of the most experienced crypto analyst teams on the planet.
CCI is committed to providing its members with the knowledge, tools, and unparalleled expertise needed to navigate the ever-evolving crypto market with confidence.
