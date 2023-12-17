Lowey Dannenberg Notifies FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired FMC securities between November 2, 2022 and October 20, 2023 (the “Class Period”).



On November 9, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the diminishment of patent protection for FMC’s flagship products following legal defeats in key markets including India, China, and Brazil had opened the door to increased competition from generics; (2) the Company repeatedly mislead investors about the status of such proceedings and falsely claimed that it did not and would not face generic competition in key markets until 2026 at the earliest; and (3) because of these issues Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, FMC’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in FMC’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 8, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.