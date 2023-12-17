St. Johnsbury Barracks / Snow Mobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SNOW MOBILE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4009234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/16/23 @ 1300 hours

STREET: VAST Trail / Kettle Pond

TOWN: Groton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 232

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Trail

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Laraway

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Axys

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical Condition

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the VAST trail in Groton near the Kettle Pond Parking area for a reported single snow mobile crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the operator was being assisted by EMS personnel and was air lifted to Dartmouth Hospital in critical condition.

Initial investigation revealed the operator was traveling on the VAST trail when he lost control and was thrown from the snow mobile.

State Police were assisted on scene by Danville Fire & Rescue, Cabot Volunteer Fire Dept., Peacham Volunteer Fire Dept., Groton Ryegate Fast Squad, CALEX Ambulance Service, Woodsville Ambulance, Plainfield Rescue and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team. Caledonia Wrecker Service removed the snow mobile from the trail.

This case remains under active investigation.