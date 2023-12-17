Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Snow Mobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

SNOW MOBILE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 23A4009234                                                 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

 

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury                         

 

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/23 @ 1300 hours

 

STREET: VAST Trail / Kettle Pond

 

TOWN: Groton

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 232

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Trail

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Travis Laraway

 

AGE: 30

 

SEAT BELT? N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Axys

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Critical Condition

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the VAST trail in Groton near the Kettle Pond Parking area for a reported single snow mobile crash with injuries.  Upon arrival, the operator was being assisted by EMS personnel and was air lifted to Dartmouth Hospital in critical condition. 

 

Initial investigation revealed the operator was traveling on the VAST trail when he lost control and was thrown from the snow mobile. 

 

State Police were assisted on scene by Danville Fire & Rescue, Cabot Volunteer Fire Dept., Peacham Volunteer Fire Dept., Groton Ryegate Fast Squad, CALEX Ambulance Service, Woodsville Ambulance, Plainfield Rescue and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team.  Caledonia Wrecker Service removed the snow mobile from the trail.

 

This case remains under active investigation.

 

 

