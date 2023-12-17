Flash News: OKX Introduces Simplified Futures Trading Platform

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Dec. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 16, 2023.

OKX today announced the launch of OKX Futures, an updated futures trading platform designed to streamline and enhance the trading experience.

Key Changes with OKX Futures:

Perpetual Futures: These will replace what were previously known as Perpetual Swap Contracts. They will continue to offer the same trading functionality and pairs.

Expiry Futures: Formerly Future Contracts, will be available in weekly, monthly, and quarterly durations, maintaining the existing leverage options and pairs.

What This Means for Traders:

Simplified Navigation: The futures trading section on the platform will have an updated, user-friendly interface.

Standardized Market Terms: The naming and structuring of futures contracts will now align with common industry practices.

API: There will be no changes to the API parameters, ensuring a seamless integration for those using automated trading systems.

OKX Futures is accessible now across web and mobile apps. Users can access the platform by selecting "Futures" from the Trade menu.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer