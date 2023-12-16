Submit Release
To His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

AZERBAIJAN, December 16 - 16 December 2023, 18:49

Your Highness,

It is with profound sorrow that we received the news of the death of your brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 December 2023

