Michael Butler's business partner, Sherwin Ross, is committed to ensuring that Butler's memory will not fade and that his legacy of peace and love lives on.

HAiR the Musical is more relevant today as it was in 1968 when we all started.” — Michael Butler

WEST HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Butler, renowned Broadway producer and visionary behind the iconic musical "Hair." On November 7, 2023, the world lost a true pioneer in the entertainment industry. However, his legacy and trademark, the double Head logo from the Biltmore theater of the musical in 1968, will continue to inspire and promote the values he held dear.

Together, they created a business that aimed to celebrate the spirit of "Hair" and offer a range of products that embody the message of peace and love. In honor of Butler, hairtribes.com is now offering limited edition 1968 posters of "Hair" musical, T-shirts, and coffee mugs, all bearing the iconic double Head logo.

"Hair" the musical, which graced Broadway stages 55 years ago, remains as relevant today as it was in its debut. Its themes of unity, acceptance, and the power of love resonate deeply in a world facing numerous challenges. As John Lennon famously said, "All you need is love." It is a message that we must embrace now more than ever.

In a time when conflicts and atrocities persist, both in Ukraine and in Gaza and Israel, it is crucial that we stop following the warmongers and the legacy media that perpetuate these injustices. The situation is indeed terrible, but by spreading the words of peace and love, we can contribute to a more harmonious world.

"We must come together and remember the profound message of 'Hair' - peace and love," said Sherwin Ross, business partner of Michael Butler. "Through the products offered on hairtribes.com, we aim to keep Michael's vision alive and inspire others to embrace these values."

The legacy of Michael Butler and the impact of "Hair" the musical are undeniable. By visiting hairtribes.com, individuals can not only support the preservation of Butler's memory but also join a movement that advocates for peace and love.

It’s in serving each other we become free.

A message from Michael Butler