Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Trends, Growth Analysis, Market Insights and Forecast 2032 - By Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in awareness about healthy products, changes in lifestyles, and rapid urbanization are the factors that drive the growth of the global cosmetic ingredients market. The rise in the purchasing power of the consumer has also contributed toward the growth of the global cosmetic ingredients market. However, the increase in the price of the research, an increase in the demand for natural ingredients, and government restriction also hamper the growth of the global market. Contrarily, changes in technology, availability of products, launch of more organic products, and growing developing economies are the factors that create an opportunity for the growth of the global cosmetic ingredients market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Clariant International Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Solvay SA

BASF SE.

Croda International PLC.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Koninklijke DSM NV.

Cosmetic ingredients are the substances used in making body care products like cream, lotions, and makeup. Cosmetic is an essential part of daily life. These ingredients can be organic and conventional. The demand for the organic cosmetics is on a rise with the increase in concern about the skincare. The quality of cosmetic ingredients has to be high as there is also strict supervision of the government to ensure the safety of the product. The cosmetics ingredients are of different types that help the consumer to improve the skin and protect from dust and UV radiation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 :

There is an increase in the demand for cosmetics owing to the rise in concern about physical appearance. Consumers prefer products that are free of chemicals and are natural products that do not harm the skin. So, the companies are using ingredients that provide better features like a UV-protection, long-lasting waterproofing, and others.

The companies are also investing in R&D to innovate new products with the latest trends. Companies are using natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic polymers from plant and seed extract and other organic ingredients to make cosmetics.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

• COVID-19 has drastically affected the cosmetic market.

• There is a shift in the demand for body care products than color products.

• The people are using lockdown to pamper them with healthy body care products.

• Although there is demand but the manufacturers are not able to meet the demand because of less supply of raw material.

• The effect of COVID-19 is less on the resilient cosmetic ingredients than the vulnerable ingredients that are used for items like hair styling and makeup.

• The impact of COVID 19 has affected the economy and will affect it for a very long time.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Emulsifies

UV Absorbers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Antimicrobials

Emollients

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Skin Care

Makeup

Hair Care

Oral Care

Nail Care

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

