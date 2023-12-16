PHILIPPINES, December 16 - Press Release

December 16, 2023 Gatchalian pushes proposal for Math and Science High School in all provinces To help address the stagnation of Filipino learners' mathematical and scientific literacy as shown in the latest round of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing his proposal to have at least one public math and science high school in all provinces in the Philippines. Gatchalian made this proposal in the Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act (Senate Bill No. 476). Under the proposed measure, at least one public math and science high school shall be established in provinces which do not have them. In the 2022 round of PISA, the Philippines ranked 76th out of 81 countries in Mathematics. While the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) average in Mathematics is 472, the Philippines scored 355. In terms of Science, the Philippines ranked 79th out of 81. While the OECD average in Science is 485, the Philippine average is 356. When it comes to Mathematics, 84% of 15-year-old learners are below the minimum proficiency. In Science, 77% of students are below the minimum level of proficiency. Gatchalian sounded the alarm that if Filipino students' scientific and mathematical literacy will remain below proficiency level, the country will not have a solid workforce of competent scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and other skilled professionals who will be instrumental in the country's full industrialization and prosperity. He also warned that without a scientifically literate workforce, the country will not have a robust research and development sector that could elevate the Philippines' income status. "Kung mapapatayuan natin ng pampublikong math at science high school ang bawat probinsya sa bansa, maibibigay natin sa mas maraming mga kabataan ang klase ng edukasyong kinakailangan ng mga susunod na scientists, engineers, mathematicians, at iba pang mga propesyonal sa ating bansa," said Gatchalian. Schools that will be established under Gatchalian's proposed measure shall implement a full six-year integrated junior-senior high school curriculum, which will focus on advanced science, mathematics, and technology subjects under the guidance of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). This curriculum shall be based on the revised curriculum of the Philippine Science High School System for Grades 7 to 12. Graduates of public math and science high schools established in compliance with the proposed measure must enroll in fields such as pure and applied sciences, mathematics, engineering, technology, or any other field deemed appropriate by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Math and Science High School sa bawat probinsya isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang matulungan ang pag-angat ng performance ng mga mag-aaral ng bansa sa mathematical and scientific literacy kasunod ng resulta ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng pampublikong math at science high school sa lahat ng mga probinsya sa bansa. Iminungkahi ito ni Gatchalian sa kanyang panukalang batas na Equitable Access to Math and Science Act (Senate Bill No. 476). Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, ipapatayo ang isang pampublikong math at science high school sa mga probinsyang wala pa nito. Lumabas sa resulta ng pinakahuling PISA na pang-76 sa 81 na bansa ang Pilipinas pagdating sa Mathematics. Bagama't 472 ang average na markang naitala sa Mathematics sa mga bansang kasapi ng Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), umabot lamang sa 355 ang markang naabot ng Pilipinas. Pagdating naman sa Science, pang-79 sa 81 na bansa ang Pilipinas. Bagama't umabot sa 485 ang average sa mga bansang kasapi sa OECD pagdating sa Science, umabot lamang sa 356 ang average na naitala sa Pilipinas. Pagdating sa Mathematics, 84% ng mga mag-aaral na 15-taong gulang ang maituturing na may below minimum proficiency. Pagdating sa Science, 77% ng mga mag-aaral ang nasa below minimum proficiency. Nababahala si Gatchalian na kung mananatiling mababa ang proficiency level ng mga mag-aaral na Pilipino pagdating sa scientific at mathematical literacy, hindi magkakaroon ang bansa ng sapat at magagaling na siyentipiko, mathematicians, inhinyero, at iba pang mga propesyonal na may mahalagang papel pag-unlad ng bansa. Aniya, hindi yayabong ang sektor ng research and development kung walang scientifically literate workforce na mag-aangat ng income status ng bansa. "Kung mapapatayuan natin ng pampublikong math at science high school ang bawat probinsya sa bansa, maibibigay natin sa mas maraming mga kabataan ang klase ng edukasyong kinakailangan ng mga susunod na scientists, engineers, mathematicians, at iba pang mga propesyonal sa ating bansa," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, ang mga itatayong pampublikong math at science high school ay magpapatupad ng anim na taong integrated junior-senior high school curriculum na tututok sa advanced science, mathematics, at technology subjects sa ilalim ng paggabay ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Ibabatay ang curriculum na ito sa revised curriculum ng Philippine Science High School System para sa Grade 7 hanggang Grade 12. Ang mga graduates ng mga public math and science high schools na itatayo alinsunod sa panukalang batas ay dapat mag-enroll sa mga larangan tulad ng pure and applied sciences, mathematics, engineering, technology, at iba pang larangan.