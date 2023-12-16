Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,916 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4009226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: December 16, 2023, at 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Rd, Peacham

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Sebastian Griffin                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle slide-off on Bayley Hazen Rd, in the town of Peacham. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle had only minor damage. While speaking with the operator, Sebastian Griffin (30), of Montpelier, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Griffin was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Griffin was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to being released to a sober adult. Griffin was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to address the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 8, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more