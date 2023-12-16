St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: December 16, 2023, at 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Rd, Peacham
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Sebastian Griffin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle slide-off on Bayley Hazen Rd, in the town of Peacham. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle had only minor damage. While speaking with the operator, Sebastian Griffin (30), of Montpelier, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Griffin was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Griffin was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to being released to a sober adult. Griffin was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to address the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 8, 2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes