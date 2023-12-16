St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: December 16, 2023, at 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Rd, Peacham

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Sebastian Griffin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle slide-off on Bayley Hazen Rd, in the town of Peacham. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle had only minor damage. While speaking with the operator, Sebastian Griffin (30), of Montpelier, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Griffin was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Griffin was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to being released to a sober adult. Griffin was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to address the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 8, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes