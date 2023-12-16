HEALWELL AI Provides Update on Short Form Prospectus Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a data science and AI company focused on preventative care, announces that, further to customary review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure in connection with the Company’s short form prospectus offering, OSC staff has requested that the Company file the strategic alliance agreement dated October 1, 2023 (the “Strategic Alliance Agreement”) between the Company and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (“WELL”) as a material contract of the Company. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that MCI Medical Clinics Inc. (“MCI Medical Clinics”) and WELL have agreed to extend the maturity date of MCI Medical Clinics’ credit facility until April 30, 2025.

Pursuant to the Strategic Alliance Agreement, WELL may retain the Company, from time to time, to provide services relating to medically oriented analytic services which may include consulting, management, software development, training, education, marketing and other relevant services to be described in one or more statements of work. The Company and WELL may also enter into one or more technology licensing agreements in respect of certain healthcare technologies and services developed or acquired by the Company from time to time. The Strategic Alliance Agreement is effective as of October 1, 2023 and will continue until it is terminated mutually by the parties or otherwise in accordance with its terms.

In connection with the filing of the Strategic Reliance Agreement, the Company is issuing this news release in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors (“SN 51-711”) and will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with SN 51-711.

In addition, MCI Medical Clinics and WELL have extended the maturity date of MCI Medical Clinics’ credit facility from April 30, 2024 to April 30, 2025 pursuant to an amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) entered into between MCI Medical Clinics and WELL amending the amended and restated loan agreement dated May 18, 2023 (the “Loan Agreement”). The Loan Agreement was assigned to WELL on July 19, 2023 pursuant to the terms of a debt resolution and acknowledgement agreement dated July 19, 2023 whereby, among other things, the Company and each of its subsidiaries, other than MCI Medical Clinics, were released or otherwise discharged from all obligations under the Loan Agreement. A copy of the Amending Agreement has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About HEALWELL AI Inc.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Our mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the company’s roadmap. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX”. For more information, visit www.HEALWELL.ai.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL’s mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. WELL’s comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL’s solutions enable more than 31,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 148 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL’s solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women’s health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WELL” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “WHTCF”. For more information, visit www.well.company.

