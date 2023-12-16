Christopher Dawson Joins BuildClub's Advisory Board, Bringing a Wealth of Tech startup and Construction Industry Expertise

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildClub, a Silicon Valley startup revolutionizing the building materials delivery sector, is thrilled to announce the addition of Christopher Dawson to its Advisory Board. Christopher, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in tech startups with successful exits such as StorageNetworks, AppIQ and Desktone. In addition to his high-tech experience, Christopher is a leader in the electrical construction and communications industry, and brings a deep understanding of the construction sector, particularly in the New York City infrastructure domain.

A New Era of Expertise for BuildClub. Christopher's illustrious career spans significant roles, including his current position as President of TC Electric, a key player in the NYC infrastructure sector. His expertise is in overseeing large-scale projects, including over $1BN worth of work for the MTA and NYCT, with a focus on the signal system, aligns seamlessly with BuildClub's mission of streamlining the supply chain in the construction industry.

Strategic Growth and Expansion. With BuildClub's recent expansion into 15 additional metro areas and a track record of over 72,000 registered users, Dawson's addition to the Advisory Board is timely. His experience in managing complex projects and leveraging technology in construction will be invaluable as BuildClub continues to disrupt the traditional home improvement and wholesale warehouse markets.

Stephen Forte, Founder & CEO of BuildClub, expressed his enthusiasm: "Having Chris on our Advisory Board and as an investor is a game-changer. His profound experience and innovative mindset are exactly what we need to propel BuildClub forward in our quest to revolutionize the building materials space. There are few executives with such an extensive background in both technology and construction, and we are honored to have him on our Board."

About BuildClub

BuildClub is a pioneering startup leveraging AI and machine learning to modernize the building materials supply chain. In addition to offering instant sourcing and 2-hour jobsite delivery in most cities, BuildClub is creating digital tools enabling a more efficient and transparent supply chain. With its mission to liberate contractors and homeowners from the inefficiencies of sourcing building supplies, BuildClub is set to redefine the landscape of the construction industry.

Stephen Forte Founder & CEO BuildClub stephen at buildclub.com