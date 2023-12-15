Pepper Lunch Closes Out Year with Two Significant Multi-Unit Development Agreements

Japan’s iconic, DIY teppanyaki tracking to have 100 North America Locations Open by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch , the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, has announced it has signed two development agreements for North America, hot on the heels of its first development agreement, announced last month, for a total of 30 units committed in just the five months since it filed its FDD.



These agreements include:

10-unit deal to develop the Tampa, Orlando and Gainesville markets, with the first location planned to open in Q3, 2024. The venture is led by The Majestic Restaurant Group, a well-known market operator overseeing nearly a dozen sushi, poke and dumpling restaurants in the area





NiKU LLC has signed on to develop 10 units in Hawaii, with the first location planned to open in Q1, 2025. Initial development will focus on Honolulu and throughout the greater island of Oahu. NiKU LLC leaders currently operate more than a dozen Popeyes Louisiana Kitchens, bringing Pepper Lunch to the islands as a complementary fast casual



The Florida and Hawaii deals mark the second and third major agreements Pepper Lunch has secured, and just a few weeks after the announcement of its recently signed 10-unit Phoenix agreement.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guest being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

Instead of breaking the bank on expensive yakiniku Japanese BBQ, American diners continue to fall in love with Pepper Lunch’s affordable teppanyaki-style concept that presents the novel menu of sizzling Steaks, Curry Rice, Teriyaki and Pasta based dishes, and don’t forget the signature Pepper Rice on the brand’s patented hot iron plate. At Pepper Lunch, each guest is the MasterChef, where they can ‘Sizzle It Your Way.’

“We continue to see momentum with experienced, multi-unit operators who are looking to expand with the unique, exciting concept that is Pepper Lunch,” said CEO, Troy Hooper. “While we have tremendous fanfare and brand recognition abroad, it’s fantastic to see the concept resonate with elite operators domestically. With now dozens of units under commitment just a few short months after completing our FDD, we are well on target to hit our goal of 100 open restaurants by 2026.”

About Pepper Lunch

The original Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Media for Pepper Lunch

949.981.0757

media@pepperlunchrestaurants.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e535430-7485-4f57-b603-93ebb306841d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24e03cc8-3fde-49d5-91f7-d10b44f49d66