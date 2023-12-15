Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Announces Third Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Meeting adjourned to December 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. MT



Company intends to seek judicial dissolution if the liquidation and dissolution is not approved by Fresh Tracks’ stockholders, which would reduce the amount of cash distributable to the stockholders

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTX) (“Fresh Tracks” or the “Company”) announced today that its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), which was previously adjourned on November 16, 2023 and November 30, 2023, has been adjourned for a third time to Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time with respect to both proposals described in Fresh Tracks’ definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 20, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The reconvened Special Meeting on December 27, 2023 will continue to be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FRTX2023SM. In addition, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will remain the close of business on October 17, 2023.

During the current adjournment, Fresh Tracks continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to both proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. At the time the Special Meeting was adjourned, stockholders representing approximately 45.74% of the shares of Fresh Tracks’ common stock outstanding and entitled to vote had submitted proxies or votes in favor of Proposal 1, Approval of the Liquidation and Dissolution of the Company and the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution (the “Plan of Dissolution”), which, if approved, will authorize the Company and the Board of Directors to Liquidate and Dissolve the Company in accordance with the Plan of Dissolution, which was not sufficient to approve Proposal 1.

Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Special Meeting will be voted on both proposals at the reconvened Special Meeting as indicated therein, unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy need not take any action.

Fresh Tracks encourages all stockholders of record on October 17, 2023 who have not yet voted to submit their proxy by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 26, 2023. If Fresh Tracks’ stockholders do not approve Proposal 1, Fresh Tracks intends to seek judicial dissolution, which is likely to be costly and time-consuming and would reduce the amount of cash distributable to Fresh Tracks’ stockholders associated with the Company’s dissolution.

Your vote is important. If you have questions about how to vote, please call the Company’s proxy solicitor D.F. King at 800-769-4414 (or international: 914-218-4628).

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is neither a solicitation of a proxy, an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company. In connection with the proposed liquidation and dissolution of the Company (the “Dissolution”) and the Plan of Dissolution, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC on October 20, 2023. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, ANY OTHER SOLICITING MATERIALS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED DISSOLUTION, THE PLAN OF DISSOLUTION AND RELATED MATTERS, AND/OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FRESH TRACKS, THE PROPOSED DISSOLUTION, THE PLAN OF DISSOLUTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the definitive proxy statement and the other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or on the “Investors” section of Fresh Track’s website at www.frtx.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Fresh Tracks and its executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposed Dissolution, the Plan of Dissolution and related matters, and any other matters to be voted on at the Special Meeting. Information regarding the names, affiliations and direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of such directors and executive officers in the solicitation are included in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on October 20, 2023. Additional information regarding such directors and executive officers, and other important Company information, are included in Fresh Track’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Fresh Track’s stockholders in connection with the proposed Dissolution, the Plan of Dissolution and related matters are set forth in the definitive proxy statement. These documents are available free of charge as described in the preceding section.

For more information, visit https://www.frtx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial, business, conditions, plans, prospects, impacts, shifts, trends, progress, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, Fresh Tracks’ proposed Dissolution pursuant to its Plan of Dissolution, the timing of filing of the Certificate of Dissolution, the timing and outcome of the Special Meeting to approve the Dissolution and the Plan of Dissolution, the Company’s intent to seek judicial dissolution and the results of such action, the amount, number, and timing of liquidating distributions, if any, to its stockholders, the amount of reserves, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “might,” “show,” “adjourn,” “solicit,” “continue,” “conduct,” “reduce,” “report,” “seek,” “conserve,” “distribute,” “dissolve,” “encourage,” “discontinue,” “terminate,” “wind down,” “additional,” “announce,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “sufficient,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “evaluate,” “aim,” “meet,” “support,” “look forward,” “develop,” “promise,” “provide,” “first-in-class,” “opportunity,” “disrupt,” “reduce,” “suggest,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Fresh Tracks or any of Fresh Tracks’ partners, or third parties, may identify forward-looking statements. Fresh Tracks cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly, and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include the availability, timing and amount of liquidating distributions being different than expected; the amounts that will need to be set aside as reserves by Fresh Tracks being higher than anticipated; the possible inadequacy of such reserves to satisfy Fresh Tracks’ obligations; potential unknown contingencies or liabilities, and Fresh Tracks’ potential inability to favorably resolve them or at all; the amount of proceeds that might be realized from the sale or other disposition of any remaining Fresh Tracks assets; the application of, and any changes in, applicable tax and other laws, regulations, administrative practices, principles and interpretations; the incurrence by Fresh Tracks of expenses relating to the Dissolution being different than estimated; the ability of the Fresh Tracks board of directors to abandon, modify or delay implementation of the Dissolution, even after stockholder approval; failure of the Company’s stockholders to approve the proposed Plan of Dissolution; the Company’s ability to settle, make reasonable provision for or otherwise resolve its liabilities and obligations, including the establishment of an adequate contingency reserve; and the uncertain macroeconomic and political environment. Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in Fresh Tracks’ filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov (or at https://www.frtx.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of Fresh Tracks as of the date hereof only. Fresh Tracks specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com