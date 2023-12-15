OPERA MISSISSIPPI NAMES FINALISTS OF THE 2023/2024 JOHN ALEXANDER NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION

The Finalists for 2023/2024 John Alexander National Vocal Competition 2022 Finalist and Tenor, Wayd Odle, performs with Mastro Jay Dean and the Opera Mississippi Chamber Orchestra in concert. Photo: Jay Scott. The judges for 2023 John Alexander National Vocal Competition are Kathryn Frady, Carroll Freeman, Roy Lightner, Peter Randsman, Francine Reynolds, and Franklyn Warfield.

Eight Talented Singers To Take Stage & Receive Prizes at Live Concert at St Andrew’s Episcopal Center for Performing Arts on February 19, 2024.