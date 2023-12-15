$10-a-day child care starting January 1

CANADA, December 15 - Beginning January 1, 2024, child care fees across Prince Edward Island will drop to $10-a-day for all Island children attending Early Years Centres (EYCs) and licensed Family Home Centres (FHCs).

Under the Canada-Prince Edward Island Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island committed to bringing the average fees for regulated child care to $10-a-day per child.

To ensure affordability and equity across the province, PEI will be exceeding this commitment by investing additional dollars to make $10-a-day the standard child care fee at all EYCs and licensed FHCs in the province, and achieve this milestone ahead of the national target. Provincial subsidy and support programs will continue, covering fees for many Island families.

“Accessing affordable, quality child care is so important for parents and families. By reducing the cost of early learning and child care, we empower parents to participate in the workforce, while providing young children with the early learning opportunities they need. This approach not only supports families but also contributes to the long-term social and economic well-being of our province.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson.

“With over half of the provinces and territories now offering regulated child care for an average of $10-a-day or less, we are making life more affordable for families, and quality education more accessible to children across the country. This transformative milestone is significant for families in Prince Edward Island who could be saving up to $4,170 per child every year. I look forward to continuing to work with the province to support the early childhood educator workforce and build an inclusive system so every family has access to high-quality, affordable, flexible child care,” said Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds.

These investments in early learning and child care are made possible through both the Canada-Prince Edward Island Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the PEI Department of Education and Early Years operating budget. The federal and provincial governments are committed to improving the early years system, with a focus on removing barriers for families, creating inclusive services, and prioritizing the recruitment, retention and professional growth of the workforce.

EYCs are publicly managed and receive operational funding from the province to follow a provincial curriculum framework, recognized as one of the best in the country. These centres offer provincially regulated fees for parents, and they are staffed by trained Early Childhood Educators who are compensated according to the provincial wage grid.

For more information on Prince Edward Island’s early years system, visit: Early Years PEI

