South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 12, 2023

Luray Peanut Co. Expanding Operations in Hampton County

$5.25 Million Investment Will Create 16 New Jobs

COLUMBIA – Luray Peanut Co., a producer of packaged boiled peanuts, today announced plans to expand its operations in Hampton County. The company’s $5.25 million investment will create 16 new jobs.

Luray Peanut Co.’s original recipe and Cajun boiled peanut products are available for purchase in convenience stores, grocery stores and stadiums.

Located at 973 Main Street in Varnville, Luray Peanut Co. is moving a portion of its current manufacturing to South Carolina to expand its footprint and allow for the production of new product lines.

The expansion is expected to be complete by December 2024.

“We are looking forward to moving a portion of our business into South Carolina. This will allow us to be able to create and expand on new and existing product lines. We are grateful for the continued support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. We look forward to bringing our peanut products home.” –Luray Peanut Co. Chief Executive Officer Lauren Marcinkoski

“We are elated that Luray Peanut Co. is expanding its presence in South Carolina and building upon the strength of the state’s agribusiness industry. Boiled peanuts have long been a staple of South Carolina culture, and we welcome Luray Peanut Co.’s additional business.” –Gov. Henry McMaster



“Luray was already a South Carolina agribusiness success story, and by moving their processing in-house and into the state, they’re creating new opportunities for South Carolina peanut producers. We’re proud to support this important step forward for a local business.” –South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

