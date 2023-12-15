CommEX Elevates Trading Experience with Points Rewards Program and Inaugural Airdrop

CommEX is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange backed by top-tier crypto VC. Their experienced team is committed to delivering accessibility, security, and innovation to users worldwide.

Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommEX, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency trading sphere, proudly unveils its highly anticipated Points Rewards Program and inaugural Airdrop, to empower users and enhance their trading journey.

Points Rewards Program: A Tailored Trading Experience

CommEX's Points Rewards Program is a multifaceted offering that includes Trading Rewards and Limited-Time Task Rewards. These components are strategically designed to empower users with various avenues for optimizing their engagement with CommEX.



Trading rewards are designed for active traders. This program allows users to accumulate valuable points with each trade. The continuous unfolding of trading rewards over multiple epochs ensures ongoing opportunities for users to enhance their rewards.



Limited-Time Task Rewards are catered to enthusiast users who participate in various campaigns organized by the CommEX Team to earn Task Rewards Points. These campaigns provide a unique opportunity for participants to engage with the platform in creative and rewarding ways, fostering a sense of community engagement while simultaneously offering the users the chance to enhance their trading experience.



CommEX's commitment to user satisfaction and technological advancement is evident in these initiatives. The Points Rewards Program and Airdrop underscore CommEX's dedication to rewarding user loyalty and active engagement.

Promotions to Kickstart the Rewards Journey

1. Join the First Epoch of Trading Rewards and Share 1M Points



The promotion period for this event is from December 14, 2023, at 10:00 UTC to December 27, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. Users who trade more than 100 USDT in Simple Futures qualify for points rewards. A significant 1 million points will be distributed during the first epoch. The calculation of individual points is determined by the sum of points from trading pairs like BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, ADAUSDT, and so on.



2. First Platform Airdrop for Early Adopters



Users who complete a trade in P2P, Spot, Futures, or Simple Futures by December 11, 2023, at 23:59 UTC will receive a 1 million points airdrop. To unlock points, users must complete identity verification.





3. Limited-Time Task Reward for Russian New Users



The promotion period is from December 14, 2023, at 10:00 UTC, to December 27, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. Tasks for eligible users include registering an account, completing identity verification, and trading over 100 USDT in various trading modes. Eligible users can equally share 200,000 points.



For further details, visit the official announcement here .



About CommEX



CommEX is a dynamic cryptocurrency exchange platform that prioritizes transparency, security, and community engagement. The CommEx tech team boasts years of hands-on experience from top tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Oracle, with talents from ex-Binance also on board, further deepening their understanding of the market. CommEx is committed to delivering an exceptional user experience while placing user interests and asset safety at the forefront. As a global exchange with a community-driven approach, CommEx is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of cryptocurrency trading.



