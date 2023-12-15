Spandex.US Announces an Exclusive Drytac Laminating Films Class

Attendees will learn about various types, including writable, food-safe, and slip-resistant films, and understand their unique applications in our industry.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spandex, a leader in digital print solutions, today announced an exclusive class focusing on Drytac's innovative laminating films. Set for Thursday, January 25, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, this event is tailored for industry professionals eager to explore the world of laminating films.

"We're excited to offer a class that dives deep into the versatile world of Drytac laminating films," said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager of Spandex.US. "Our attendees will learn about various types, including writable, food-safe, and slip-resistant films, and understand their unique applications in our industry."

Drytac will exhibit a range of creative projects to inspire participants. "Seeing is believing," Wiscombe remarked. "This showcase is designed to spark creativity and demonstrate the innovative uses of laminating films in different projects."

Hands-On Learning Experience

--------

Each attendee will receive Drytac product samples and engage in hands-on demonstrations. "We believe in learning by doing," said Wiscombe. "These hands-on experiences will allow our attendees to practically apply their knowledge, ensuring they leave with valuable skills they can use immediately."

Networking and Lunch Included

--------

The class, priced at $25 per person, includes a catered lunch, offering a great networking opportunity. "It's not just about learning; it's also about connecting with peers in the industry," added Wiscombe. "This class is a perfect blend of education and networking."

Limited Seats Available

--------

With limited availability, interested parties are encouraged to book their spot promptly. "This is a unique opportunity for professionals to enhance their skills with Drytac laminating films," Wiscombe emphasized. Contact Spandex at marketing.us@spandex.com to register.

About Spandex (formerly Regional Supply)

--------------------

Spandex is a leading US supplier specializing in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, as well as a wide variety of plastics users. With an extensive inventory of over 10,000 items, our range includes vinyl, inks, neon, plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We are dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and strive to keep our clients informed about the latest industry technology and knowledge through hands-on educational classes covering various subjects and products.

As part of the Spandex family, we have established enduring relationships with our customers by providing exceptional technical support, daily delivery services, and the dedicated assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our guiding principle, as articulated by founder Art Mendenhall, is to be "in business to solve people's problems." With a commitment to excellence and reliability, Spandex is proud to be the trusted partner for professionals in the sign and graphics, wrapping, and architectural markets.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services, please visit www.spandex.us, email support@spandex.com, or call (800) 365-8920.