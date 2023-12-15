Zymeworks Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced it is expected to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) (the “NBI”). Zymeworks’ addition to the NBI will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 18, 2023.



The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are issued by companies classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies in the NBI must meet certain eligibility requirements, including, but not limited to, minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company. The NBI is evaluated annually in December and is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. The NBI is currently comprised of approximately 250 companies. For more information about the NBI, visit: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

