Plexus Joins the United Nations Global Compact

NEENAH, WI, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of socially responsible business practices. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the goals and issues embodied in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Joining the UN Global Compact is representative of our unwavering commitment to our vision of building a better world through sustainable and responsible business practices. As we advance the positive impact we can have for our team members, customers and the communities where we operate, we are thrilled to join this global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest global corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 15,000 participating companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.

To learn more about Plexus’ sustainable and responsible business practices and progress please visit Plexus' Sustainability web page.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

