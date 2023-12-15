New milestone for sustainable development of Việt Nam-China relations: official

VIETNAM, December 15 - HÀ NỘI — Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, spoke to the press about the state visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, which underscores China's deep respect for the Party and State of Việt Nam.

He highlighted that the Chinese side meticulously considered the timing of the visit to Việt Nam, a socialist neighbour and a key focus in China's neighbouring diplomacy policy. This visit marks Xi Jinping's final overseas visit in 2023, coinciding with the first year of China implementing resolutions from the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Việt Nam prioritises relations with the Chinese Party and State, considering it a strategic choice in its foreign policy. This visit, coupled with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's historic visit to China immediately after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, holds significant importance, leaving a lasting impact on the relationship between the two Parties and countries.

In evaluating the outcomes, Trung emphasised that General Secretary and President Xi Jinping's state visit to Việt Nam, alongside his wife and a high-level delegation from the Party and State of China, had been highly successful. The visit achieved remarkable results, demonstrating China's high regard for Việt Nam's Party, State, and people, as well as the personal esteem of Comrade Xi Jinping for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, joined Madame Ngô Thị Mẫn, wife of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trong, and Madame Phan Thị Thanh Tâm, wife of President Võ Văn Thưởng, in meaningful activities. These activities included a visit to the Women's Museum and meetings with representatives of Vietnamese women, children, and students.

Leaders of both Parties and countries jointly assessed that the relationship between them had positively and comprehensively developed. Building on the traditional ties with the 16-word motto and the spirit of the four virtues, the two sides agreed to further develop and deepen the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The consensus between the two sides is to construct a strategically significant Việt Nam-China Future Sharing Community, dedicated to the well-being of both nations' people and the advancement of global peace and progress. Additionally, the leaders of both Parties and countries committed to fostering bilateral relations grounded in adherence to the United Nations charter, international law, and standards, emphasising mutual respect, equal cooperation, and respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They affirmed their commitment to resolving disagreements through peaceful means.

A Việt Nam-China Joint Statement was issued, further deepening and enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership, with a focus on creating a meaningful Việt Nam-China Community of Shared Futures. The statement outlined six key directions for future cooperation, encompassing higher political trust, more substantive defence-security cooperation, deeper substantive cooperation, a stronger social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and improved management of disagreements.

The joint statement, along with shared understandings from high-level talks, established a comprehensive framework for cooperation. In terms of political relations, both sides agreed to fortify high-level exchanges of strategic significance, acknowledging the unique nature of Việt Nam-China ties. Regarding security and defence cooperation, existing bilateral mechanisms, such as joint patrols between the coast guard and navy, border guard forces, and training collaboration, will be promoted. Moreover, new mechanisms will be devised to address crime prevention and other related fields.

In the realm of development cooperation, the two sides reached agreements on various specific areas, including the export of Vietnamese agricultural products and goods to China. Both nations expressed interest in new cooperation areas such as the digital economy and green development. Additionally, a commitment was made to enhance people-to-people exchanges, fostering a conducive social foundation for the sustainable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) matter, both Party and State leaders acknowledge positive developments in bilateral and multilateral cooperation in recent times. Despite these advancements, historical disagreements persist, prompting Việt Nam to affirm its consistent viewpoint, asserting legitimate rights and interests. Emphasising the dispute resolution principle based on the crucial common perception of senior leaders, both Parties and countries uphold respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The commitment is to promote existing negotiation mechanisms, avoid actions that complicate the situation, and pursue peaceful resolutions.

During the visit, 36 cooperation documents were signed between the two sides at central and local levels, establishing a framework for long-term collaborative relations and enhancing the depth of cooperation across various fields.

Trung asserted that the visit provided a clearer understanding of Việt Nam's achievements, foreign policy, including the "bamboo diplomacy" method, and the "four no's" defence policy. This has not only benefited the Party, State, and the Chinese people but also contributed to better comprehension within the international community. VNS