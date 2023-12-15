Innovative Study Achieves Uranium Extraction and Electricity Generation Using Microbial Electrochemical Method

Graphic abstract.

Conceptual model for microbial-driven ectopic uranium extraction with net electrical energy production.

CHINA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing reliance on nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source has led to a significant production of uranium-bearing wastewater, posing environmental risks due to the radioactivity and chemical hazards of uranium. This situation is exacerbated by the depletion of conventional uranium sources, highlighting the urgent need for alternative, more sustainable methods of uranium extraction.

In a new study published on 11 August 2023, in the journal Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering, researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University introduced a revolutionary SMEC method for uranium recovery from wastewater. This innovative technique not only efficiently extracts uranium but also generates electrical energy, offering a more sustainable and less complex alternative to traditional extraction methods that are often hindered by biotoxicity.

Researchers developed a spontaneous microbial electrochemical (SMEC) method that spatially decouples microbial oxidation and uranium reduction reactions. This innovative system consists of two chambers separated by a proton exchange membrane, with an anode made of carbon felt and a cathode of titanium foil. The process involves microbial-driven electrochemical reactions, which facilitate uranium extraction from wastewater while simultaneously generating electrical energy. The study have demonstrated stable and efficient uranium extraction with net electrical energy production. The SMEC method proved effective with both synthetic and real wastewater, achieving high uranium extraction efficiency. Moreover, metagenomic sequencing revealed the formation of efficient electroactive communities on the anodic biofilm, enriching key functional genes and metabolic pathways involved in electron transfer and energy metabolism.

Highlights
● Stable and efficient U extraction with electrical energy production was achieved.
● The U(VI) removal proceeded via a diffusioncontrolled U(VI)-to-U(IV) reduction.
● Electro-microbiome was constructed for microbial-driven ectopic U extraction.
● Metabolic pathways of anode biofilm were deciphered by metagenomics.

This research marks a significant step forward in the field of sustainable and cost-effective uranium extraction technologies. It opens the door to innovative strategies in resource recovery and wastewater management, offering potential solutions for industries dealing with heavy metal contamination and energy production challenges.

DOI
10.1007/s11783-024-1764-y

Original Source URL
https://doi.org/10.1007/s11783-024-1764-y

Funding information
The National Natural Science Foundation of China (52200202 and 42077352).

Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
email us here

You just read:

Innovative Study Achieves Uranium Extraction and Electricity Generation Using Microbial Electrochemical Method

Distribution channels: Environment, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
Company/Organization
BioDesign Research
5 Tongwei Road, Xuanwu District
Nanjing,
China
+86 177 0518 5080
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BioDesign Research content is Open Access, publishing under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY) on a continuous basis. This means that content is freely available to all readers upon publication and content is published as soon as production is complete. Nanjing Agricultural University holds an exclusive license to the content, the author(s) hold copyright and retain the right to publish.

https://www.biodesignresearch.com/

More From This Author
Innovative Machine Learning Model for Predicting Chlorine Levels in Drinking Water
Innovative Study Achieves Uranium Extraction and Electricity Generation Using Microbial Electrochemical Method
Insights from a Comprehensive Vehicle Lifecycle Study for Carbon Reduction in Transportation
View All Stories From This Author