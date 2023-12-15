Guardians of Safety: Fire Resistance Cable Market Insights (2021-2030)

Fire Resistance Cable Market Analysis

Beyond the Flames: Exploring Trends in Fire Resistance Cables (2021-2030)

The global fire-resistant cable market is growing due to increased demand for these cables for the making of fire safety equipment and alarm systems. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire-resistant cables are indispensable components in ensuring the safety and reliability of electrical systems. Engineered with specialized materials, these cables exhibit a remarkable ability to withstand extreme temperatures and flames, preventing the spread of fire and maintaining vital connections during critical situations. Deployed in various applications, from commercial buildings to industrial facilities, fire-resistant cables play a pivotal role in safeguarding lives and property. With advancements in technology and stringent safety standards, the fire-resistant cable market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions that prioritize both functionality and fire safety, thereby contributing to the resilience and integrity of modern infrastructure.

The fire resistance cable market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Fire resistance cable is also known by other names, such as fire-survival cable, fire-performance cable, or fire-resistance cable. These cables have a higher resistance to burning, a higher temperature, more flexibility, less toxicity, and smoke, and produce less of acid gas. Furthermore, such cables must be built of high-quality materials to be acceptable for uses with greater mechanical load signals and to be effective enough to safeguard the power supply during or after a fire incident.

The construction and building application sector continues to lead the global fire-resistance cable market, owing to global industrialization and urbanization. Most users prefer high-quality cables and wiring to avoid future repair costs. Furthermore, several advantages of fire-resistance cable, such as its non-corrosive nature, superior mechanical and electrical capabilities, and highly flame-retardant features, are linked to the growth of the global fire-resistance cable market. The price of raw materials and the amount of energy required to make fire-resistance cables are continually changing. The value chain, which comprises procurement and operating expenses, is directly affected by the fluctuating prices of these components.

The global fire resistance cable market analysis has been done on the basis of insulation material, end-use industry, and region. By insulation material, the fire resistance cable market is divided into ethylene propylene rubber-insulated (EPR), low smoke zero halogen (LSZH), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Cross Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE), and others. The cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) segment accounted for the substantial market share of fire resistance cable in terms of value and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This could be due to increased demand from developing countries such as China and India. In addition, in the future years, low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) is expected to expand at the fastest rate.

By end-use industry, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistance cable market. Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to an increase in demand for fire-resistance cables. These cables find applications in the distribution of power in almost every commercial and residential building. Increasing construction activities are driving the fire-resistance cable market in the building & construction industry.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region was one of the most prominent regions in the market. India, China, and ASEAN nations, which are seeing significant expansion in end-use sectors, are likely to drive demand for fire-resistance cables in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing population and growing urbanization are expected to drive industrial expansion in the region.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Fire Resistance Cable industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Nexans S.A.

Prysmian Group

Leoni AG

Tratos Limited

LS Cable & System Limited

EL Sewedy Electric Company

NKT Group

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 3.8%, in terms of revenue, during the fire resistance cable market forecast period.

- By insulation material, the cross-linked polyethylene segment accounted for the largest fire-resistance cable market share in 2020.

- By end-use industry, the building & construction segment garnered the largest market share in 2020.

