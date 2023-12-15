Exponential Growth Of U.S. Cleaning Products Market Expand at a CAGR of 4.1%, Expected to Reach $2,898.5 Million by 2030

US Cleaning Products Market

U.S. cleaning products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. cleaning products market size from 2020 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Brooms generated the highest revenue in 2020. California accounted for around approximately 13% share of the U.S. cleaning products market in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit notable growth in the coming years. Economic upsurge, increased disposable income, and rise in dual-income households have improved the adoption of new and innovative brooms and mops in the U.S. cleaning products market, fueling the U.S. cleaning products market growth. In addition, growth in commercial sector and investment in real estate are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high competition majorly in high populated states such as California and Texas is one of the major factors that restrains the growth of U.S. cleaning products industry.

The U.S. cleaning products market is classified into several states in the country such as Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Colorado, California, Florida, Texas, and rest of the U.S. By state, California accounted for majority of the share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance due to increase in number of households and rise in GDP in the market. However, Oregon is expected to show the highest growth rate, owing to increased disposable income of individuals, thus. creating growth opportunities for competitors.

On the basis of product type, the U.S. cleaning products market is classified into brooms, mops, brushes, and others. The big box retailers accounted for the largest market share of approx. 32% in 2020. However, the others (online retailers) segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.6% CAGR.

The e-commerce platforms are booming all across the world and US is one of the prominent countries to support online retailing. The consumers in the country are also preferring online shopping owing to the ease of access and home delivery facilities.

Key players of the U.S. cleaning products market analyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Perfex Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Malish Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.

Technological advancements are becoming one of the major needs among manufacturers in different industries. This is due to the rise in consumer inclination toward innovative and electronic durables which are replacing the conventional products in the market. These factors coupled with increasing innovations in the market shaping the U.S. cleaning products market trends among the consumers. The manual cleaning products market is one of the markets which is expected to be hampered by electronic mops, vacuum cleaners, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

• By product type segment, the broom segment accounted for the highest U.S. cleaning products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% and brushes was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 4.6% between the years 2021 and 2030

• By distribution channel, the big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020. However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S. cleaning products market forecast, owing to the rapid expansion of online retailers in the market

• By state, California accounted for about 12.4% of the overall U.S. cleaning products market size by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

• Online sales channels are expected to gain prominence in the upcoming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current U.S. cleaning products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. cleaning products market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunity.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• An in-depth analysis of the market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report includes detailed analysis of the U.S. markets, key players, market segments, competitive scenarios, sales areas, and growth strategies.

