Transit Travelers: Who rides the bus?

Buses are winding their way through the city and campus streets from sunup to sundown. Do you ever wonder who is taking all those trips? Lawrence Transit has carried almost 2 million passengers in 2023 so far.

Transit staff spent some time recently talking with a handful of those riders to gain some insight into who is using public transit in Lawrence, and why. A series of short profiles is highlighted on the transit website.

The bus is full of interesting people and stories! To name a few: a basketball-playing grandfather who also loves to go fishing, a young fan of fashion who creates dazzling digital outfits on her tablet, and a hardworking dad who dreams of future travel destinations to visit after his son is grown.

“Riding the bus allows you to observe all the ways public transportation connects people to their community,” said Emily Lubliner, Communications Specialist. “Over several months, the Transit Travelers storytelling project gave us an opportunity to learn a few of the many stories our riders have to tell. We appreciate their willingness to share, and we hope to continue these conversations in the future.”

We’re all traveling throughout the community each day—whether by foot, bike, car, or bus. On public transportation, someone else is doing the driving, which gives you a few moments to spare. If you choose to chat with your neighbor, it can be a rich and rewarding experience.

“We can sometimes hear transit riders described as a pretty narrow range of people, but the bus really is a place that reflects diversity in age, race, income, and life experience,” said Adam Weigel, Transit & Parking Manager. “Part of the magic of riding the bus for me is the small social interactions with relative strangers who are my neighbors in this town. It’s fun to see some of their full stories come to light.”

Lawrence aspires to be a place where all are welcome and feel at home. That is also true of the bus—climb aboard, take a seat, and maybe strike up a conversation. It can be a place to find community, as well as a ride home.

Contact: Adam Weigel, Lawrence Transit, (785) 832-3464