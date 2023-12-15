Laptops Market Size, Trend, Growth Analysis and Global Industry Forecast 2031

Laptops Market

Surge rise in adoption of laptops in educational institutions and increase in consumer demand primarily drive the growth of the laptop market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Laptops Market," The laptops market was valued at $168.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $257.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A laptop is a small, portable PC with components integrated into it. It is a laptop computer with an integrated screen monitor, keyboard, webcam, CPU, and trackpad. Regular duties like formal work, education, gaming, internet browsing, and enjoyment are frequently carried out on laptops. It is also compatible with a variety of peripherals, including trackballs and joysticks. It is designed for low power usage and is powered by a battery and an alternating current (AC) connection. High-performance laptops with sophisticated software and hardware components are utilized for advanced activities including 3D rendering, coding, graphic designing, and audio and video editing.

Furthermore, laptops are more portable and more reasonably priced in comparison to the often-used desktop PCs. Companies adopt bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends more frequently to streamline operations, which is causing the industry to grow. Other growth-promoting technological developments include the creation of smart batteries, which offer continuous power for an extended period of time. These batteries have the ability to regulate their voltage and current for greater operating effectiveness.

Furthermore, surge rise in adoption of laptops in educational institutions and increase in consumer demand primarily drive growth of the laptops market forecast. However, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in demand in the corporate sectors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for laptops industry growth during the forecast period.

Depending on screen size, 15.0" to 16.9" inch segment dominated the laptops market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to adoption of laptops are frequently shared among families and are used for work, school, and entertainment. However, 11" to 12.9" inch is expected segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to extensive adoption of laptops market by establishing offer the highest performance and productivity and each has a different set of features.

Region-wise, the laptops market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to the adoption of new technology and heterogeneity aiding the growth of the laptop market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to adoption of laptops has been fuelled by trends like work from home and online learning, which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on the economy, many businesses around the world have been compelled to drastically and quickly change how they operate. The COVID-19 induced recession is having a significant impact on industries all over the world, but it had a much less impact on the technology industry than it did on the rest of the economy. Lockdowns have aided the spread of new technology like laptop and PCs. Laptops assist in managing business operations efficiently while enhancing corporate agility, optimizing procedures, and guaranteeing the future of organizations. This development fuels the market expansion during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2021, Acer partnered with Dixon Technologies for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and have the capacity to manufacture up to 500,000 Acer laptops annually. In addition, there has been a downturn in the economy for many businesses, and many planned projects and expenditures have been halted or put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Numerous manufacturers nevertheless invested in laptops despite the financial danger during the global pandemic to improve corporate operations with the digitalized workplace.

Some prominent players operating in the global laptop market include:

• Acer Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Dell

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• LG

• Lenovo

• Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Razer Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• TOSHIBA COPRORATION

Key Stakeholder Advantages:

• This report employs a quantitative approach to analyze market segments, current trends, estimates, and dynamics in the laptops market from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.

• Providing comprehensive market research, the report furnishes insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Leveraging Porter's five forces analysis, the report assesses the influence of buyers and suppliers, aiding stakeholders in making profit-driven decisions and fortifying their supplier-buyer relationships.

• A detailed examination of the laptops market forecast helps uncover prevailing market opportunities.

• The report maps major countries within each region based on their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Facilitating benchmarking, the positioning of market players offers a clear understanding of their current market standing.

• Inclusive of regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies, the report comprehensively analyzes the laptops market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

