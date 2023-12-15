Việt Nam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership

VIETNAM, December 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Minister Sơn briefed the guest on remarkable achievements the two countries have recorded since they established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, noting regular contacts and good relations between their leaders have created a firm premise for the bilateral ties to grow further.

The minister suggested the two sides step up high-level delegation exchanges in 2024, boost multi-faceted cooperation, and optimise the existing dialogue mechanisms such as political consultation, the Việt Nam-Canada joint economic committee, and defence policy dialogue, while expanding collaboration in health care, energy transition, and clean technology, along with cooperation between localities.

On this occasion, Sơn asked Morrison to convey his invitations to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng to visit Việt Nam.

For his part, Morrison praised achievements Việt Nam has gained in politics, foreign affairs, and socio-economic development over the past years, stressing Canada’s hope to deepen the comprehensive partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

Mentioning Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, he said it shows the priority that the country gives to Asia-Pacific, in which Vietnam is considered a leading partner and a bridge between Canada and the region.

The official agreed with Son’s proposals and committed to further supporting Việt Nam in different fields, including climate change, clean energy, peace-keeping operations, and agriculture.

Canada will continue its close coordination with Việt Nam at regional and international forums like the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), he said.

The same day, Morrison and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc co-chaired the third Việt Nam-Canada deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation.

The two sides reviewed developments of the bilateral ties across spheres, particularly politics, diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, national defence-security, and education-training.

Ngọc noted with pleasure the impressive growth of the two-way trade that rose 16.5 per cent last year to more than US$7 billion, and called on Canada to increase its investments in the Southeast Asian nation.

The official used the occasion to thank the Canada government for providing official development assistance worth over $1.76 billion to Việt Nam since 1990.

Morrison emphasised that Canada wants to diversify and expand its trade ties with Việt Nam, particularly in agricultural export and collaboration with Việt Nam within the CPTPP, he said, suggesting Việt Nam work with Canada to promote the ASEAN-Canada strategic partnership.

The two sides consented to maintain all-level delegation exchanges, foster cooperation in economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, development cooperation, education-training, and health care.

They will also expand cooperation in such areas as climate change response, energy transition, and clean technology, cooperation between localities.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and concurred to maintain their close coordination at regional and international forums. — VNS