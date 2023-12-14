City sets up safety barricades near Cielito Lindo

Overnight on Wednesday, Dec. 13, there was a significant fire at Cielito Lindo, which our team at Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical was able to successfully extinguish. The extent of damage and the level of instability of the remaining roof-wall assembly along the west and south exterior walls is currently unknown. Due to the severity of damage to the building and its location on busy New Hampshire St., City of Lawrence staff has set up safety barricades to protect the public and nearby businesses from further damages.



While City staff do not believe the building is in imminent danger of additional collapse, without entering the building to further evaluate we must error on the side of extreme caution. The following steps will be taken to ensure the public is protected in this high pedestrian & vehicle traffic area:

A barricade will be in place at the north end of the alley (the 8th St. entrance) to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from entering.

This fence will continue to the west, cross the alley and tie into the rear steps of Limestone Pizza Kitchen Bar. The alley from south of Limestone to 9th St. will remain open as it is outside of the fall zone.

Six-foot chain-link fencing and barricades will prevent vehicle access to the parking lot on New Hampshire St. between 8th & 9th streets. The north part of this parking lot is within the fall zone if the south wall of Cielito Lindo were to collapse.

Our team is notifying all affected businesses that alley access in this specific area should only be for emergency situations until further notice.

In addition to the fence and barricades, our team is posting numerous unsafe structure/premises placards along the fence perimeter to clearly warn pedestrians.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates as more information is available.

