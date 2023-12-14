15 December 2023: The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs

This week in Australian foreign affairs: joint statement with Canada and New Zealand supporting ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict, Russian cyber targeting of democratic processes, Head of Mission announcements, and more.

On 13 December, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon, issued a joint statement “support[ing] urgent international efforts towards a ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The leaders noted that they “mourn every Israeli and Palestinian innocent life which has been lost in this conflict and express our condolences to all families and communities affected by the violence.” They also “unequivocally condemn[ed] Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel on October 7, the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence”. The leaders “recognise[d] Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself [and] in defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law” while emphasising that “civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected” and that they were “alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza.” They referred to the “release of more than 100 hostages” and the “increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians”, allowed for by the recent “pause in hostilities” and noted that they “regret that [the pause] could not be extended.” The leaders noted the ceasefire “cannot be one-sided” and that “Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms.” They emphasised their support for “Palestinians’ right to self-determination” and that “Gaza must be no longer used as a platform for terrorism”, affirming that “settlements are illegal under international law” and that “settlements and settler violence are serious obstacles to a negotiated two-state solution.” In concluding, the leaders committed to “working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil issued a joint statementon Russian cyber targeting of democratic processes on 8 December. They noted that they “join[] the United Kingdom and other international partners in expressing serious concerns about attempts to use cyber operations to interfere with democratic processes”, following the UK’s disclosure that “a unit within Russia’s Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Centre 18, known as Star Blizzard, has been responsible for cyber operations targeting a range of political entities and democratic institutions with the intent to interfere with democratic processes in the UK” and that “this is part of a broader pattern of malicious cyber activity conducted by Russian Intelligence Services attempting to interfere in democratic processes in the UK and beyond.” Wong and O’Neil emphasised that “attempts to use cyber to interfere in democratic processes are unacceptable and must stop” and called on “all countries – including Russia – to act responsibly in cyberspace.”

On 12 December, Wong and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher announced the endorsement of Natasha Stott Despoja for re-election to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). Wong noted that “Ms Stott Despoja’s continued service on the Committee will strengthen Australia’s advocacy for women’s human rights as we work collaboratively with CEDAW to achieve gender equality globally and at home.”

Wong announced new appointments of Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Consuls-General on 9 December. Chris Elstoft is Australia’s next Consul-General in Chicago, Jeff Robinson is Australia’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Danielle Heinekce is Australia’s next High Commissioner to Malaysia, Sara Moriarty is Australia’s next High Commissioner to the Republic of Nauru, John Williams is Australia’s next Consul-General in Shanghai, and Paul Lehmann is Australia’s next Ambassador to Ukraine. All are career officers with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Birmingham welcomed the announcements, including Paul Lehmann as Australia’s next Ambassador to Ukraine, but noted that Wong’s announcement did not state where Australia’s Ambassador to Ukraine will be based. He called on the Government to “reinstate Australia’s Ambassador and the Australian embassy to Ukraine, in Kyiv” and stated that this “would send a strong message reinforcing Australia’s commitment to Ukraine’s defence and the defence of the international rules that we all rely upon.”

On 14 December, Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles issued a joint statement announcing that “Australia will extend and expand its commitment to the training of recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of Operation Kudu, throughout 2024.” The most recent rotation of approximately 70 Australian Defence Force instructors for 2023 recently returned to Darwin from the United Kingdom, and “over the next 12 months, the number of deployed ADF members will increase to 90 personnel, per rotation, with Australia’s role expanded to include a junior leadership training program, focusing on areas such as foundation warfighting skills including urban and trench warfare, combative first aid, explosive hazard awareness and marksmanship.”

Minister for Trade Don Farrell announced on 13 December that the Government “will commence negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a trade agreement (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, in the new year.” He emphasised that the Government “is committed to securing a trade agreement with the UAE to drive Australian exports, economic growth and create more well-paying jobs across the country.” Farrell also noted that “a trade agreement with the UAE would create commercially meaningful opportunities for Australian goods and services exporters seeking to diversify trade” and will “offer the opportunity to deepen our cooperation in our shared ambition to transition to net-zero, through greater investment.”

On 12 December, Farrell and Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt issued a joint media release noting that China has announced that trade-related suspensions will be lifted for three of Australia’s largest meat export establishments. Farrell referred to this as “another positive step towards the stabilisation of our relationship with China” and that he is “confident the dialogue we have with China will present pathways for other restrictions to be removed, and more Australian produce reaching Chinese consumers.”

Farrell noted on 9 December that data from China’s customs agency shows that “China has imported 314 thousand tonnes of barley from Australia, valued at AU$139 million, since duties were removed in August” and that “this is the first time in over 3 years that Chinese authorities have released official data showing that Australian barley has returned to China.” He stated that “trade relations with China are on a positive trajectory thanks to this Government’s mature approach to international relations” and that he “look[s] forward to the removal of import duties on Australian wine following the completion of a review by China.”

Minister for Defence Industry and International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy travelled to the United States this week, “to discuss the expansion of the industrial power of the Alliance and Australia’s domestic manufacturing industry, and to deepen cooperation on international development and the Pacific.” He noted that “the strong relationship between our defence industrial bases is vitally important to deliver a genuine capability edge.” He will meet with officials and industry leaders, as well as “key US counterparts in the US Administration and Congress, the World Bank and think tanks to further progress our cooperation on development and in the Pacific.” Conroy will also hold the annual Australia-United States Development Dialogue with USAID.

On 8 December, Wong and Conroy, alongside Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister, announced that the Government is “responding to Pacific needs by delivering new climate finance directly to the region to deal with the climate crisis and protect people, housing and infrastructure.” Australia will contribute “a foundational $100 million to the Pacific Resilience Facility” and will also “rejoin and contribute $50 million to the Green Climate Fund” following the Morrison Government’s withdrawal from the latter in 2018.

Isabella Keith is a weekly columnist for Australian Outlook. She is also a Research Assistant, Sessional Academic, and Honours student in Law at the Australian National University, with a focus on international law. Isabella attended the AIIA #NextGen study tour to South Korea last year, and was also a delegate to the AIIA’s Australia-Korea-New Zealand and Australia-United States-Japan Policy Forums. She can be found on Twitter here.

This article is published under a Creative Commons License and may be republished with attribution.