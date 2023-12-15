Submit Release
Statement from President Joe Biden on Agreement Reached at COP28

 

DECEMBER 13, 2023

 

Eight years ago, the world came together in Paris to announce a historic commitment to address climate change and protect the planet for future generations. On my very first day in office, I took action to return the United States to the Paris Agreement, restoring America’s global climate leadership.

Since then, my Administration has set the United States on an unprecedented course to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad – securing the largest climate investment in the history of the world, unlocking clean energy breakthroughs that will power a clean economy and create thousands of jobs, and rallying leaders around the world to raise our collective ambition.

Today, at COP28, world leaders reached another historic milestone – committing, for the first time, to transition away from the fossil fuels that jeopardize our planet and our people, agreeing to triple renewable energy globally by 2030, and more. While there is still substantial work ahead of us to keep the 1.5 degree C goal within reach, today’s outcome puts us one significant step closer.

But we didn’t just arrive at this inflection point. Vulnerable countries have called on major economies to take urgent action. And in every corner of the world, young people are making their voices heard, demanding action from those in power. They remind us that a better, more equitable world is within our grasp. We will not let them down.

The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time. But as America has always done, we will turn crisis into opportunity – creating clean energy jobs, revitalizing communities, and improving quality of life.

It is our collective responsibility to build a safer, more hopeful future for our children. We can’t be complacent. We must keep going, and we will.

