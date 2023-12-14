Gaza women struggle with shortages of sanitary products

Submit Release
It’s the time of year when Jews celebrate the festival of Hanukkah, but some university students say celebrations are different this year.

Campuses have been seeing protests and antisemitic incidents since the latest outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In the US, a university president quit after refusing to say whether students who called for the genocide of Jews would be punished, later apologising for her comments.

"Traditionally, this would be done in the open, large groups and gatherings," says Samuel, treasurer for Swansea University's Jewish Society.

"But given the current situation, it's very much being done in a quiet way."

When BBC Newsbeat attended a Hanukkah event at the university on Sunday, there was a security presence visible.

Samuel says there have been recent protests in which "all Jews, all Israelis" were called "terrorists".

Fellow student Emily tells Newsbeat, "It’s difficult to feel safe practising Judaism."

"We've had comments and stickers posted around campus, around town saying things along the lines of 'Israelis should die'," she says.

She feels protests are "completely legitimate", but they can take a turn for the worse.

Emily also has a Star of David bracelet which she feels the need to hide in order not to be a "target".

"It's weird to have to hide a big part of your identity," she says.

