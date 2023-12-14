Three Movers Kissimmee Announces Holiday Gift Drive to Bring Joy to Underprivileged Children

Three Movers Kissimmee Holiday Gift Drive

Three Movers Kissimmee, a local moving company, is spreading holiday cheer by organizing a gift drive for underprivileged children in the community.

We believe that every child deserves to experience the joy of receiving a gift during this special time of year, and we are committed to making that happen.” — Chris Townsend

KISSIMMEE, FL, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kissimmee, FL - As the holiday season approaches, Three Movers Kissimmee is excited to announce their annual gift drive for underprivileged children in the community. The local moving company, known for their exceptional service and commitment to the community, is once again partnering with local organizations to bring joy to those in need.

The gift drive, organized by Three Movers Kissimmee's relocation manager, Chris Townsend, aims to collect toys, books, and other gifts for children who may not otherwise receive any presents during the holiday season. Townsend, who has been with the company for over 10 years, is passionate about giving back to the community and is thrilled to be leading this initiative.

Chris Townsend, a veteran in the moving industry with over a decade of experience at Three Movers, is at the forefront of this noble cause. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by many families in Kissimmee, Townsend has been a passionate advocate for community involvement and support. "The holiday season is about spreading joy and kindness. It's heartbreaking to know that some children in our community might not experience the joy of receiving a gift during this special time. We're here to change that," Townsend states.

"We are excited to once again spread holiday cheer and bring smiles to the faces of underprivileged children in our community," says Townsend. "We believe that every child deserves to experience the joy of receiving a gift during this special time of year, and we are committed to making that happen."

The gift drive, starting 12-15-23 and running through 12-24-23, aims to collect new and unwrapped toys, books, educational materials, and other thoughtful gifts for children who might otherwise go without presents this holiday season. These gifts will be distributed to various local charities, shelters, and directly to families in need, ensuring that the spirit of giving reaches as many children as possible.

Three Movers Kissimmee is calling on the community to join them in their efforts by donating new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. Donations can be dropped off at the company's office or arranged for pick-up by contacting Chris Townsend directly. All donations will be distributed to local organizations serving underprivileged children.

In addition to accepting donations, Three Movers Kissimmee is also organizing a series of community events as part of the gift drive. These events will not only serve as additional collection points but will also provide an opportunity for the community to come together in the spirit of the season. Details of these events will be announced on the company’s website and social media channels.

As the holiday season is a time for giving, Three Movers Kissimmee is proud to be making a positive impact in the community and bringing joy to those in need. With the support of the community, the company hopes to make this year's gift drive the most successful one yet. For more information on how to donate, please contact Chris Townsend at (689) 265-6434 or visit the company's website at https://threemovers.com/florida/kissimmee/.