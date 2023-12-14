May 15, 2020

On May 15, 2020, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research's (CBER) Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the safety and efficacy of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Extract manufactured by DBV Technologies, S.A for treatment of patients 4 through 11 years old with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.