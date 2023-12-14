On May 15, 2020, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research's (CBER) Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the safety and efficacy of Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Extract manufactured by DBV Technologies, S.A for treatment of patients 4 through 11 years old with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.